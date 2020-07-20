I know that not everyone is for the idea of listening to music while enjoying the great outdoors.
But I tend to think about it like most things. A good hike is made even better when paired with a good song or 10. Here are some songs I’ve been digging while hitting the trails.
“Alaska” by Maggie Rogers
How did Maggie Rogers get over a difficult breakup? She walked it off. And she wrote about it. “And I walked off you,” she sings. “And I walked off an old me.” “Alaska” is fitting for a healing walk and just upbeat enough to keep you going.
“Oh What A World” by Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves writes all about appreciating the magic of the earth and, as she sings, the “plants that grow and open your mind.” You know, the things you might see while on a hike.
“Old Pine” by Ben Howard
This nature-themed song starts off slow and steady, perhaps like you would at the start of a long trek. It builds up near the end, which is perfect for when you need a little push.
“Go for a Walk” by Lissie
Maybe we’ve all experienced the healing powers of a good walk. The singer-songwriter Lisse gets it.“I think I’ll go for a walk,” Lissie sings. “”Cause it’s a nice day for it.” She gets how a walk can start that way and end up being a time to reflect, clear your mind and find hope.
“Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks
This song is one of the reasons I’ll forever love The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks. Sometimes we all need a change of scenery. And hiking in Colorado provides plenty of room to take in wide open spaces.
“Happy People” by Little Big Town
Hailey Whitters got this idea for this song while watching people at a park being, well, happy. The simple tune will instantly put you in a happy mood. And that can be pretty important when a hike is testing your patience.
“Ends Of The Earth” by Lord Huron
If there is one song that describes what adventurers crave, this is it. I’ll just leave this here: “Oh, there’s a river that winds on forever. I’m gonna see where it leads. Oh, there’s a mountain that no man has mounted. I’m gonna stand on the peak.”
“Ride out in the Country” by Yola
Yola might be talking about going for a drive on a two-lane country road. But the sentiment applies to a narrow trail, too. It’s a good place to go when you need to forget all about someone.
“Slow it Down” by The Lumineers
Why not listen to a great song by a Colorado band while enjoying Colorado sights? I once listened to this song over and over on a 12-mile run. It’s perfect for when you want to get in the zone. And, yeah, maybe go slow.