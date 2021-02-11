Ahead of Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, you might find yourself wanting to watch a romantic movie. May I suggest you choose based on the movie’s soundtrack? Here are nine movies with soundtracks that will give you all the feels.
“(500) Days of Summer”: I chose to express my fondness for this movie in college by writing a 10-page paper. It’s safe to say I love it. I love the storyline and the messy romance between Joseph Gordon Levitt and Zoe Deschanel. Most of all, I love the eclectic songs that don’t just sit in the background. Among tunes by Regina Spektor, The Smiths and Simon and Garfunkel, my favorite from the soundtrack is “Sweet Disposition” by Temper Trap.
“The Bodyguard”: We all know why “The Bodyguard” is on this list. Whitney Houston. And her debut of “I Will Always Love You.” She released the Dolly Parton cover as a single with the movie. And an iconic musical moment was born.
“10 Things I Hate About You”: There weren’t many powerhouse names on the soundtrack of this 1999 teenage rom-com. But there was the unforgettable scene of Heath Ledger’s character crashing a soccer practice to profess his feelings via the song, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
“Garden State”: Natalie Portman’s character said in this movie that a song called “New Slang” by the Shins “would change your life.” Maybe that’s an exaggeration, but I’ll always be glued to the TV when this song by The Shins comes on during “Garden State.”
“A Star is Born”: It seems fair to say Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing “Shallow” together will go down in movie soundtrack history.
“When Harry Met Sally”: Fall leaves. Sweaters. And songs by Harry Connick Jr. What else could you need? The singer’s cover of “It Had to Be You” won him a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Male Vocal Performance.
“Once”: The 2007 movie was an underdog. It was shot over 17 days with a tiny budget and the main characters don’t even have names. But the love story, told mostly through music, became a hit. As did its touching soundtrack, including a personal favorite, “Falling Slowly.”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1”: Say what you will about Kristen Stewart’s awkwardness and falling for vampires, but this soundtrack is surprisingly great. It features heartbreak ballads like “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars as well as beautiful love songs “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and “Turning Page” by Sleeping at Last.
“Country Strong”: This movie’s soundtrack doesn’t stand out, surprisingly, because of country star Tim McGraw, though he plays a great role in the film. Gwyneth Paltrow, Garrett Hedlund, and Leighton Meester create some heartwarming songs and romances. My favorite is Hedlund and Meeseter teaming up for a tune called “Give Into Me.”