Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., is scheduled to open July 22 with Dylan Montanio, executive chef, and Cailean Anderson, sous chef, overseeing food preparation for nine eateries.
The eateries are divided between two floors of the space. On the ground floor, as you enter the food hall, you’ll find:
• Big City Deli, a New York-style deli offering breakfast options and an all-day menu of sandwiches, deli-style sides, deli meat by the pound, a pastry showcase and espresso coffee bar.
• Taco, Taco has street tacos, nachos, Mexican street corn, guacamole and tamales.
• Roll It Up serves lobster rolls and egg rolls.
• Fresh Twist prepares fresh squeezed juices, smoothies and salads.
• Mac Out is everything mac n’ cheese along with fries and onion rings.
• Crispy Chick has breaded chicken thighs on potato bun sandwiches, wings, tenders, and special sauces.
• Bol offers dumplings and ramen.
On the second floor, find:
• 5 Star BBQ has platter choices with sides, meats and sauces. Smoked meats include brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, chicken, and sausage links. Regional sauces include Kansas City, South Carolina mustard, spicy Texas and North Carolina vinegar. Also there are burnt ends or pulled pork sandwiches.
• Sam’s Ice Cream & Candy Shop has eight to 12 flavors of ice cream, Sundaes, floats, and shakes. Candies sold by the pound.
Full bars are available on both floors. Details: tejoneatery.com, facebook.com/tejoneatery.