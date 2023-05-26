SATURDAY

They bill it the "Playground for Car Enthusiasts" and Slush - The Motorsport Festival takes over Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain with drag racing, burnout pits, drifting and just showing off beautiful cars. For drivers and car fans, too. Tickets at slushmotorsports.com.

SATURDAY

A day of outdoor activities, Kids to Parks!, at beautiful Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lime Kiln Parking Lot, Enjoy a mystery hike, steer roping, Pikes Peak Mobile Library, archery, corn hole, how to identify animal pelts and so much more. All free, no registration needed, but vehicles require a parks pass. cpwconnect.state.co.us

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Territory Days: that's what packs the streets in Old Colorado City every Memorial Day weekend and has for 48 years, Vendor booths, performances, so much music and go-to-the-fair food, 9:30 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Saturday and Sunday,10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Centered around Bancroft Park. Cowboy church Sunday. And don't miss all the Old Colorado City merchants and restaurants, too. No parking in the neighborhoods, a free shuttle from Coronado High School. shopoldcoloradocity.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Delicious smells emanating this weekend from Empower Field at Mile High! Pitmasters have more than 30,000 pounds of ribs, brisket and pork on the grills for the Denver BBQ Fest. Add to that, cold brews and hours of live music. 3 and 4 hour sessions: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. VIP pit passes. qbbqdenver.com. On Sunday, the Run for the Ribs 5K on the grounds around Empower Field, beer sponsor Breckenridge Brewery.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

So many holiday arts festivals and events during the holiday weekend, Meadowgrass and Territory Days locally. One of the state's largest is the 24-year Denver Arts Festival in Stapleton's Central Park. 150 regional and national artists. Free festival, which also includes live music, is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Conservatory Green in Northfield. Food booths, wine, spirits and brews. A Kids' Art Zone. denverartsfestival.com

SATURDAY

See the Wings Over the Rockies' Warbird Invasion up close, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Among the famous planes: Fouga Magister, 1941 Ryan PT-22, 1939 Harlow UC-80, Boeing Stearman, DeHavilland Chipmunk, Focke-Wulf. Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3du53r8a

THE WEEKEND

As part of the busy graduation season the Air Force Academy Cadet Bluebards has four public performances of “Beauty and the Beast” at Arnold Hall Auditorium, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. No ticket required, open seating. Info: Marc Napolitano, 914-400-4852

MONDAY

After a cold weather delay, the Cripple Creek Donkey Release is a perfect holiday treat at noon Monday on C Street downtown. The donkeys, with a history dating back to mining days, have been in winter pasture and will now have free roaming on the town's streets. There are two new ones, Calypso and Salsa, a mother and daughter. You can feed them apples and carrots and there are special treats available at nearby businesses.