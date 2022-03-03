THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Olympics are over, now the 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships all weekend at Broadmoor World Arena. Teams from around the country in eight divisions from juvenile through masters. Single Session tickets $38 plus fees. broadmoorworldarena.com/events/detail/synchro2022
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The adventure-filled, heart-pumping Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes live this year starting at Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place in Denver. Three nights, filmmakers compete with 7-10 films from around the globe each night. Follow the adventurers. Proceeds from each night benefit different outdoor groups including Colorado Mountain Club and Rocky Mountain Field Institute. Tickets $17.50: tinyurl.com/2p84c76v Then it moves March 8-10 to Stargazers Theatre, presented by Mountain Chalet. tinyurl.com/5n7kab2x
-MAY 30
The Immersive Van Gogh was such a major delight and now the newest art adventure in Denver, Immersive Frida Kahlo "Her Life. Her Love. Her Art." at Lighthouse Artspace Denver, 3900 Elati St. The Mexican artist's works come alive digitally, accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s score. Timed tickets from $39.99 at immersive-frida.com/denver Still to come, yoga nights.
FRIDAY
The 30th annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs will be underway all weekend with some sold out but the large Grand Tasting open to all Friday at 7 p.m. with The Wines of Spain and local distributors and distilleries paired with taste treats from local restaurants and caterers. Music from the Conservatory. Tickets available from winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A wild and crazy weekend, the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival through downtown. Horses and riders race down the street towing skiers over an obstacle course. Also mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, kids' ski joring behind snowmobiles, dancing, a film premiere and more. tinyurl.com/3fmc5hbe
SATURDAY
So much fun coming at Boots in the Park party night to raise money for a small-animal barn at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan. Dancing to Mitch Carter, a Picnic Basket catered dinner and a silent auction. 5:30 p.m. in Swink Hall. $35, $250 for a table of eight, pre-register at elpasocountyfair.com or call 719-520-7880.
SATURDAY
One last time to enjoy the 2021 Art on the Streets sculptures and murals before the new ones for 2022 are announced and in place. An hour-long Downtown Partnership guided tour through downtown. Meet at 9:30 a.m. for a free coffee beverage of your choice, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St. Tour at 10 a.m. Reservations $10, tinyurl.com/2p9x8yyu
SATURDAY
How to properly celebrate the inaugural Youth Media Matters Film Festival, a red-carpet closing night screening of Sundance-winning and Oscar-nominated "Minding the Gap" and meet and greet with filmmaker Bing Liu. Skateboarding, difficult father and son relationships, being a disillusioned teen are all in the film, which has strong language. The Youth Documentary Academy and School District 11 students have spent a week studying film. Open to the public, 6:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., Palmer High School. tinyurl.com/3wsew5b8
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
