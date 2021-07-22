The Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival, a bed race, Vintage Market, Knob Hill street art, car shows and Beer Quest await this weekend around Colorado Springs and beyond.

THURSDAY-AUG.1

Beer, Theatre and Slay the Dragon. The Beer Quest portal is open in Denver. Teams of ages 21+. Drinkledore's 2D Pixel, immersive and filled with games and puzzles. Requirements: a love of beer and a phone. Outdoors near 16th and Welton, open Thursdays-Sundays. Fight in The Arena Dread Pirate Bubbles, show your brew knowledge in Brewniversity and play on to save Drinkledore's Dragon to get on the leaderboard. For tickets or more info: PlayBeerQuest.Com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Action on the track, music and camping at the Gridlife Alpine Horizon Festival this weekend at Pikes Peak International Raceway. Racing fans, try the 2.1-mile dirt rally track, drifting and test your ride on the skills course. Colorado excursions. Music lineup: $uicideboy$, Lupe Fiasco, Flosstradamus, Yung Gravy, Ramirez, Bobby Sessions. Tickets: tinyurl.com/954jcwv6

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The popular old-fashioned and upscale shopping spree, Vintage Market Days at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Indoor and outdoor market with home décor, clothing, jewelry, antiques and bunches more. Early buying $15, Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday $10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children under 12 free. vintagemarketdays.com

SATURDAY

Learn all about Cheyenne Mountain State Park at Kids to Parks Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.There are 21 trails, 50 types of birds, a skulls and skins challenge to identify animals, and knot tying. There's help with nature journaling, archery and an intro to fishing aboard a land-locked boat from Lake Pueblo. Parks pass needed. Follow Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Facebook, Instagram and colorado.com/state-parks/cheyenne-mountain-state-park

FRIDAY

Creative artists have covered the buildings and alleys with street art murals and they'll be there to talk about their work during the Knob Hill Urban Art District Walking Tour, 2331 E. Platte Ave., 3 p.m. Walking shoes recommended. Three other walking tours coming up on Fridays in August and September. Hosts Pikes Peak Library District. More info here.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Two Cripple Creek events this weekend. A Saturday Pearl DeVere Bed Race day on Myers Avenue features the Old Homestead House Museum of the Madam of the gold camp brothel of ladies of the night. Costumed teams go for the race prizes, check in at 10 a.m., racing at 11. Each bed has one "Pearl" and two "Johns." Free for spectators. More info here. Over at the Cripple Creek District Museum Saturday and Sunday, an open air Corvair Car Show.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The river is running and time for the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival. The 12th annual "Boats, Bands and Beer" has races and events headquartered in Cañon City's Centennial Park and is a benefit for Royal Gorge RIO nonprofit for the Whitewater Park and river restoration. Whitewater, trail runs, bike rides and a Hot Diggity Weenie Dog Race. Full preview here.

SUNDAY

It's the annual custom and classic car and truck show and BBQ at The Bar in Falcon: The Neighborhood Gathering Place, 7685 McLaughlin Road, Peyton. Starting at 8 a.m. $20 entry fee for vehicles, free for spectators. Food donations collected for Fresh Start Center. More info here.