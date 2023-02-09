THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Definitely so very Steamboat, the annual Winter Carnival, 110 years and going strong. Cheer for skijoring with skiers racing down the main street, pulled by riders on horseback. There's Norwegian ski jumping, s'mores, adult shovel racing and incredible nighttime lighted skiing down Howelsen Hill. Sunday is the Diamond Hitch Parade and music by a marching band on skis. steamboat-springs.com/steamboat_events-winter-carnival.php

THURSDAY-MARCH 18

The faculty at UCCS are in the spotlight at the Visual Arts Faculty Triennial Exhibition, Marie Sharpe Walsh Gallery at Ent Center for the Arts. Chosen artists Corey Drieth, Painting/Drawing; Matt Barton, Sculpture/New Media; Ben Kinsley, Sculpture/New Media; Claire Rau, Sculpture; Nikki Pike, Social Practice; Marina Eckler, Painting/Printmaking; Stacy Platt, Photography; Rachel Guardiola, Photography; Clark Valentine, Painting; Nick Henning, Visual Art Technician. entcenterforthearts.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

See U.S. champion skaters, several who train in Colorado Springs, as they compete in ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 this weekend at the Broadmoor World Arena. Exhibition skating on Sunday. Times and tickets: tinyurl.com/2p828wme

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Valentine's weekend, that special time for the traditional Loveland Sweetheart Festival. Stroll four Sweetheart City venues through downtown Loveland for live music in the Rialto, Arts Alive with ice sculpting, murals and pottery firing, a light show on the Feed and Grain Building and more. Sample the Loveland Valentine wine and coffee. On Saturday, the Sweetheart 4-mile race and famous group wedding on the ice before the Colorado Eagles hockey game. More: loveland.org

SATURDAY

The puppets wrap up the tale of "As the Bear Creek Flows" during Puppet Theatre matinee, 1 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. Then it's craft time. $2 suggested donation per person. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers

SATURDAY

Kids can create their own Valentine's cards and crafts during the free family Valentine’s Bash at Norris Penrose Event Center. Lots of vendors, a Valentine's Day photo booth and food trucks. No admission. Noon to 6 p.m. norrispenrose.com

SATURDAY

Telling the local Black History Month stories in music, poetry and family histories is the focus of this month's Legacy Matters lecture series at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 2-3 p.m. Free. For Juanita Stroud Martin, author of her family history, it's "Tell Your Story — Everybody Has a Foot Locker" about generations of the Stroud family. Poet Ashley Cornelius uses poetry to capture the history. Peggy Shivers uses music. Learn about the people and places important to local Black history. Reservations: give.cspm.org/event/lecture-series-2023/e449557