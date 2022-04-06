THURSDAY-SATURDAY
High school takes on the wildness of Monty Python and the Holy Grail as "Spamalot" arrives at Discovery Canyon Campus. Two casts of leads, an all-female one and an all-male one, so, they reason, come two different nights at 7 p.m. Admission $10 online, $12 at the door, $8/$10 students and senior citizens. 1810 Northgate Blvd. dcctheatre.org Pine Creek High School goes musical with "Sound of Music" this weekend, pinecreek.asd20.org/arts/theatre
ALL WEEK THROUGH APRIL 13
In preparation for the release of Harry Potter, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," Cinemark theatres are showing all eight Harry Potter movies. Wizards and muggles return April 6-13. Check schedules at Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX and Tinseltown. Cinemark.com/harry-potter-film-series or Cinemark mobile app.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A delightful way to sample opera, one scene at a time, at the Colorado College Department of Music's "Opera for Everyone!" From Mozart to Rossini to Strauss to The Ballad of Baby Doe, with a bit of Gilbert and Sullivan thrown in for good measure.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. Free. Mask protocols. coloradocollege.edu/newsevents/calendar
FRIDAY-JULY 30
A treat for birders and art lovers,'Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon,' begins this weekend at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. From the center's extensive collection of beautiful Audubon prints, some of them rarely shown. The exhibition looks at his works from the familiar "Birds of America" from 1827-1838. Museum admission $10. tinyurl.com/yjeznreu
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A celebration of Scotland, shamrocks and all things Celtic history during Colorado Tartan Day Saturday and Sunday at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Centered around the day in 1320 when Scottish independence, the Declaration of Arbroath, was declared. Opening 9 a.m. each day, with a Parade of Clans Saturday, music at 11 a.m. Children's activities, Celtic Folk 'n' Fun and The Empire for Medieval Pursuits. Free admission. And plaid, including the official Colorado emerald and gold, encouraged for all. coloradotartanday.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Affairs of the Heart, violin and orchestra concerto, marks the return of virtuoso Mark Fewer with Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. He last performed here in 2015. Seven wind instruments will be featured in a second number. Concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Admission $30, $25 seniors and military and $10 students. chamberorchestraofthesprings.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Something for collectors and crafters: the Colorado Button Society Show and Sale at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 3203 Quebec St., Denver. Vintage, antique and contemporary buttons. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking free. coloradobuttons.com
SUNDAY
The season's almost here and as part of its first local anniversary, the SCHEELS Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1226 InterQuest Parkway. Vendors and factory reps and special seminars, fly tying 101 at 11 a.m., open water fishing at 1 p.m. and sleeping systems from The North Face at 3 p.m. m.facebook.com/events/510533167217729