THURSDAY

Go punk with your best prom attire at Pop Punk Prom, with Strung Short, Keep Me Speechless and Series Break, 7 p.m., music at 8, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets: tinyurl.com/wj4ncb5z

FRIDAY

Bicycle art and lots of bike talk await at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort’s annual Roll Bike Art Festival, 5-10 p.m. Food truck 5-8 p.m. and DJ music and light show after-party 8-10 p.m. facebook.com/BuffaloLodgeBicycleResort

FRIDAY

The 3rd Friday Art Show for May at Academy Art & Frame Co., celebrates the Military Appreciation Art Show 2023, 4-7 p.m. Art is by active-duty military or families, 7560 N. Academy Blvd., facebook.com/AcademyFrameCo

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The three-day Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Plant Sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See what works for your garden season. Zoo admission and reservations not required.

SATURDAY

Lots of excitement about ”South Park” as fans anticipate the reopening of Casa Bonita in Denver, but if you’d like a little weekend road trip to the real Fairplay first, this is for you. And in Fairplay, South Park Pottery is opening a museum dedicated to the show and all its little characters. Grand opening Saturday. It has carried “South Park” merchandise since 1997 but put aside one of everything for the museum. See southparkpottery.com

SATURDAY

An outdoor concert by one of the 2023 Best of the Springs bands, Jason Wulf Band with Randi Keira, kicks off the season at the Frontier Canyon Pavilion, Cave of the Winds, $6. Tickets $10 with a portion to benefit Help Fight Autism Center. Bring lawn chairs and a wrap for cool evenings. caveofthewinds.com/plan-your-day/deals-events

SATURDAY

You can run the 5K, stroll it or just jog along through downtown to the finish line around the warning track at Coors Field. It's the Colorado Rockies 5K and there's a post-run party and tickets to a game. Run starts at 8 a.m. and is followed by a kids' run. Online registration: $55, $35 for kids' and seniors. mlb.com/rockies/fans/5k

MAY and JUNE

Welcome to a two-month Pollinator Palooza at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster with a newly opened Pollinator Place showing their importance in nature. Pollinators from around the world include a greenhouse of bumblebees, beetles and ants. Learn about them in interactive activities for all ages and a beginning gardening workshop and about volunteers building sites. The Palooza runs through a June 25 festival with a farmer’s market and concert by country singer John King.

butterflies.org/pollinator-palooza