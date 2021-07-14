THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A highlight of the summer for 80 years, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo continues this weekend at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Championship rodeo, bull riding, saddle broncs and, for the kids, the delightful Mutton Bustin'. Before the 7 p.m. action, a Fan Zone of fun and shopping. Afterward, music and dancing in the Coors Roadhouse. Matinee on Saturday. Tickets, PikesPeakorBust.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Days of PRIDE celebration include an inaugural film festival, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Stargazers Theatre, $10, for those above 17. Includes Cloris Leachman's last film. Clubs host PRIDE events on Friday: ICONS Kabaret Drag, 8 p.m.; Club Q Drag Show, 8 p.m. Youth PRIDE with their parents, 322 N. Nevada Ave., during the day Saturday; burlesque at Club Q at 8 p.m. On Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., PRIDE MOTORCADE from Chapel Hills Mall, south on Academy Boulevard to Platte Avenue, then Tejon Street and through downtown. cospridefest.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Guaranteed to scare you or maybe freak you out a bit. “Paranormal Cirque” outside the Citadel mall in the Black Castle tent beneath skeletons and flashing strobes. Not like any other circus you've been to and for older audiences. Tickets on three levels: tinyurl.com/xbzkpyps
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Celebrating 127 years of mining history, Victor Gold Rush Days, the "City of Gold Mines," has a full weekend of activities for visitors and residents. Top of the list is Sunday's dedication of the Teller County WWII Memorial. And there's a parade to go along with chainsaw wood carving, Sunnyside Cemetery guided walking tour (book at victormuseum.com), Gold Camp Adventure Tours, gold panning, vintage baseball, a blacksmith and food. Dancing, too. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. victorcolorado.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The racing is hot and fast, and it's at 5,869 feet for the three-day Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Road, Morrison. With their pit passes, fans can interact with the drivers and watch up close as the mechanics work on their hot rods. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/ypwxmn4f or by calling 800-664-UWIN (8946).
FRIDAY
Learn all the special things about Garden of the Gods during a 2.5 mile guided hike with park naturalist Bret Tennis. Routes vary depending on sightings of wildlife that day. And why is the park designated a National Natural Landmark? Dress for the weather and with hiking shoes for dirt and paved trails. Meet in the Visitor and Nature Center Red Rocks Room, 2:30 p.m. Friday. Pre-register, $5, gardenofgods.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
One of the best local garden tours ever, with Master Gardeners to answer questions at each of the nine private yards during A Midsummer Stroll Through the Old North End. An annual tradition by Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Starting points include 1425 N. Wahsatch Ave., $25, eventbrite.com or at garden stores. Masks if homeowners request.
SATURDAY
El Cinco de Mayo Summer Festival and Car Show, a scholarship event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sierra High School, 2250 Jetwing. All makes and models of cars, bounce house, food vendors and kids activities. Covid vaccination site.