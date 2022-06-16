THURSDAY -SATURDAY
You can spot those beloved Ford Mustangs all around the area this weekend during the 34th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup. They were here 400-strong last year, and even more are expected this year. It started with a Mustang Mountain Tour on Wednesday. Then there's an Open Track day Thursday for 120 cars at PPIR. On Friday, 225 cars will be part of a multilap autocross at PPIR. The special day for spectators is Saturday, free and open to all, for the Show & Shine in Memorial Park, which has added a new Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rockymountainmustangroundup.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An amazing anniversary, 74 years, for FIBArk, the nation's oldest whitewater festival that is Salida's spring-runoff signature event. As they say: "First in Boating on the Arkansas." Filled with activities and competitions for spectators and athletes alike. There's a rugged Downriver Race, the Colorado Championship SUP (Stand Up Paddling) race and the crazy Hooligan Race with anything that floats except for boats. Check out the schedule at fibark.com/whitewater-festival.
THURSDAY
The Children's Orchestra Concert at Colorado College, featuring Saint-Saens' "The Carnival of the Animals, is 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dancers with Ormao Company Student Repertory and drawings by students at Bemis School of Art. Celeste Theatre in Cornerstone Arts Center. Free but ticketed at coloradospringsfineartscenter.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4w00000TkH3MEAV
THURSDAY
Perfect for a summer night, FlashBack at the Drive-In Tasty Freeze, 2309 N. Weber St. Music at the first in the bring-your-own-lawn-chair concert series, 6-8 p.m.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all about what's found in Colorado at the annual Victor Gem & Mineral Show. Among the things to see and buy: jewelry, geodes, cabochons, specimens, rough slabs, local gold ore, turquoise and gold, and there's gem panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum in the historic town's downtown. Vendors from around the state. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. stcfg.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The music of the weekend is the bagpipes at the annual Pikes Peak Celtic Fest on the grounds of Western Museum of Mining and Industry on North Gate Boulevard. Celtic dancing by award-winning groups that will invite guests to try the traditional Irish and Highland steps, too. Highland Games competitions. Irish and Scottish food to try, including fish and chips. Hours 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and parking info: pikespeakcelticfestival.com/festival-info
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Juneteenth celebration time in America the Beautiful Park, 1-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Music all weekend and on Sunday Gospel in the Park with a mass choir. Fashions, dancing, Fitness with Natilia, storytelling and food vendors. csjuneteenthfestival.com.
SATURDAY
It's located out east where the spring wind blows, so a perfect site for the Kite and Wind Festival in Falcon Regional Park on Eastonville Road, north of Falcon High School. Kites are launched starting at 10 a.m. A free event for all ages. Go fly a kite, make a kite, compete, build a wind-propelled craft, blow bubbles, and get your face painted. communityservices.elpasoco.com/kite-and-wind-festival
SATURDAY
Rescheduled after the recent snow day, El Pomar Foundation’s Penrose Heritage Museum 80th Anniversary Open House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Decades of area transportation history from horse-drawn carriages to this month's annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race up Pikes Peak. There will be time to chat with Hill Climb drivers. Guided tours of the museum, a scavenger hunt and children's activity stations. A special anniversary exhibit has been compiled that includes historical local philanthropists Spencer and Julie Penrose. Free, and free validated parking in The Broadmoor parking garage adjacent to the museum. elpomar.org/About-Us/museum-and-legacy-properties