THURSDAY
It's all about poetry written by and for veterans in a special evening of Veterans Day Poetry Readings offered by Heller Center for Arts and Humanities on campus at UCCS. Conversations and celebrations of words and feeling; participants are invited to bring poetry to share. Snacks and refreshments provided. Free. 6-7 p.m., 1250 N. Campus Drive, heller.uccs.edu/events
THURSDAY-DEC. 23
A popular holiday tradition begins, The Polar Express Train Ride to the North Pole in vintage train coaches, music and dancing and "Hot Chocolate" in the Pavilion. And there's Santa at Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., in Golden. 4:30 to 9:15 p.m. four days each week but there are already sold-outs. Tickets: $80-100. eventvesta.com/events/8932-the-polar-express-train-ride
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Learn railroad history stories, how to start as a modeler, take art clinics and just enjoy working layouts during the TECO Model Train Swap Show at Chapel Hills Mall Event Center., 1710 Briargate Blvd. The first indoor show in almost two years. HO, HOn3, On3, N scale, O scale and Lego. Beginner and advanced clinics along with Youth in Model Railroading. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at the door, $7 per person, accompanied children 12 and under free. tecoshow.org
SATURDAY
Thinking about heading for the trash with broken bikes, small appliances and electronics or clothing issues? Stop. Head for Repair Cafe, 1-4 p.m. A project of Pikes Peak Library District at Manitou Art Center, it helps DIYers who, with volunteer repair trainers, work together to determine what could be done or not. Learn repair skills, even with jewelry. Registration requested. Repair not guaranteed. Funniest caution: Carry-in items only, so no stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers .... More: ppld.librarymarket.com/repair-cafe-10
SATURDAY
Vinyl calls. And CDs, posters and band T-shirts. Vendor time at Colorado Springs Record Show, a project of local music lovers, collectors and business owners. More than 50 tables packed with goodies. Food trucks for breaks during shopping. Part of each admission goes to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. Early birds 9-10 a.m., $10; general admission 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $3. Masonic Grand Lodge, 1150 Panorama Drive. coloradorecordshow.com
SATURDAY
A touching holiday tradition, the 37th Trees of Life Tree Lighting on the grounds of the Pioneers Museum. Led by Pikes Peak Hospice, community members and families gather as trees in the park are illuminated with white lights in memory of loved ones who have been lost. Together during this especially difficult year, they share an emotional time for many, 5 p.m. . Names of loved ones can be read aloud during the ceremony. Military and first responders are honored with a red, white and blue tree. Tree ornaments and symbolic lights are available for purchase throughout the holiday season: pikespeakhospice.org/treesoflife
SATURDAY
Cover the trash cans — the bears are on the loose. It's wacky Bear Run 2021 5K and 3K fun run and walk through Bear Creek trails, and new participants get their own bear suits. Returning bears can wear their suits and register at a discount. Fun starts with Bear Yoga at 9 a.m., costume contest at 9:40 a.m., at 10 a.m. go running. Register: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/bearrun
SATURDAY
Holiday tree lighting at Outlets at Castle Rock at 3:30 p.m. Santa arrives and there's music, Denver Bronco cheerleaders and fireworks with a performance by country music artist CAM. outletsatcastlerock.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID restrictions.