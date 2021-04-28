Holly Hand got into the mobile food business by happenstance.
Her friend, Spencer Hames, bought an 80-quart Hobert pot and a burner for $500. Hand started making kettle corn and it turned into a side business: Cowgirl Kettle Corn.
In 2014, she and Hames started selling the sweet treat from a tent at the Old Colorado City Farmers Market. A couple of years later, they purchased a trailer outfitted with a lemonade setup.
“Well, that was a game-changer,” Hand said. “We started making lemonade too. Fast forward to now. We have three mobile trailers that we set up around town.”
COVID-19 was another game-changer for Hand.
“I got laid off in July of 2020 from my job of 22 years as a software quality analyst,” she said. That’s when she dreamed up a new way to sell her products: The 719 Food Truck Fest.
“I asked the pastor at the Colorado Springs Baptist Church on Woodmen if he would let a few food trucks use their parking lot when there were no services,” she said. “He agreed and we started with 10 trucks last August. Now we have 40-plus trucks coming and going. In fact, we are going to start having a Special Guest Truck this summer to allow for more new trucks to be a part of it.”
The 719 Food Truck Fest is held three days a week 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are always at the church parking lot on Saturdays and at other locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit facebook.com/719FoodTruckFest to see which trucks will be making lunch and where to find them.
