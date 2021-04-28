Colorado Springs gets another Denver-based pizza eatery

Spencer Hames and Holly Hand at Hand’s Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade trailer at the Saturday 719 Food Truck Fest.

 Teresa Farney, the gazette

Holly Hand got into the mobile food business by happenstance.

Her friend, Spencer Hames, bought an 80-quart Hobert pot and a burner for $500. Hand started making kettle corn and it turned into a side business: Cowgirl Kettle Corn.

In 2014, she and Hames started selling the sweet treat from a tent at the Old Colorado City Farmers Market. A couple of years later, they purchased a trailer outfitted with a lemonade setup.

“Well, that was a game-changer,” Hand said. “We started making lemonade too. Fast forward to now. We have three mobile trailers that we set up around town.”

COVID-19 was another game-changer for Hand.

“I got laid off in July of 2020 from my job of 22 years as a software quality analyst,” she said. That’s when she dreamed up a new way to sell her products: The 719 Food Truck Fest.

“I asked the pastor at the Colorado Springs Baptist Church on Woodmen if he would let a few food trucks use their parking lot when there were no services,” she said. “He agreed and we started with 10 trucks last August. Now we have 40-plus trucks coming and going. In fact, we are going to start having a Special Guest Truck this summer to allow for more new trucks to be a part of it.”

The 719 Food Truck Fest is held three days a week 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are always at the church parking lot on Saturdays and at other locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit facebook.com/719FoodTruckFest to see which trucks will be making lunch and where to find them.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments