When the devil visits a 17th century village in playwright Jen Silverman's dark comedy, "Witch," he finds easy marks among the townsfolk, who readily give up their souls in exchange for their deepest wishes. But then he encounters Elizabeth, whom the village has deemed a witch and cruelly shunned. She won't give up her soul so easily, even though it seems she has much to gain. The new Theatreworks play opens Thursday at Ent Center for the Arts and runs through Oct. 10.