THURSDAY
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is paid tribute with the Interrupted Music Project, by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Colorado College Music Department. Pieces by musicians whose work was suppressed during that time. 7:30 p.m. with pre-concert lecture by professor Ofer Ben-Amots at 6:40 p.m. Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. Free. COVID protocols and masks. chamberorchestraofthesprings.org/interrupted-music-2022.html
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film and Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute offer a Chinese New Year Film Festival with a highlight on Chinese and Chinese American history and culture. Five films online Friday to Sunday, one, "Beethoven in Beijing" on screen Monday at Kimball's downtown. Tickets for individual screenings or a Festival Pass for all. COVID protocols and masks for the theater. cnyff2022.eventive.org/welcome
SATURDAY
All about cars and racing at High Performance Trade Show & Swap Meet, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Five Star Equestrian Center, 18550 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, south of PPIR. New and used, drag race, hot rod, oval track, road race. Presented by Hathaway Performance, $5 admission. business.facebook.com/hathawayperformance
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Model trains including the featured railroads of the Pikes Peak region will be running at the TECO (Train Expo Colorado) Model Train Show Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Colorado Springs Event Center. Layouts HO HOn3, On3, N scale, O scale, G scale and Lego. $10 admission. tecoshow.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The colorful and historically controversial classical Chinese performing arts production dating before the country's communism takeover in 1949, Shen Yun is on tour, with one of its seven companies performing in Pikes Peak Center. Tickets $83-$183: pikespeakcenter.com, tix.axs.com
SATURDAY
Birds of Prey, who they are, how they hunt and how they are rehabilitated when injured or sick are part of a program by the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center, 10–11 a.m.at Fountain Creek Nature Center. Two birds will be part of the program. $5, prepaid registration, elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SATURDAY
Fly, fruitcakes, fly one week later. Originally scheduled for last weekend, Jan. 22, postponed until Saturday. The 27-year Manitou specialty, The Great Fruitcake Toss, 1-3 p.m. in Memorial Park. Competitions include tossing and catapulting for distance and accuracy, and even a Great Fruitcake Bake-off. Bring donations of nonperishable food items for Manitou Springs Food Pantry. manitousprings.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.