THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Take a Christmas Carol Ride in the mountains, a winter ride in an off-road Polaris UTV or Jeep Gladiator with Great Outdoors Adventures at the private trailhead in Woodland Park and Westcreek. Reserve a self-guided or guided tour, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (719) 686-6816, goadventures.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Enjoy holiday fun skating downtown in Acacia Park all weekend except Christmas Day. See times and information: downtowncs.com/event/skate
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MONDAY
The Broadmoor Holiday Show, a holiday family tradition, winds up its combination of dinner show, music and even Santa. Doors open in Broadmoor Hall at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 and entertainment at 8. Resort casual attire, shirts with collars, no athletic wear. Tickets $140, children $80. Featured are Broadway star Marcus Lovett and Cathryn Lovett. broadmoor.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Some sparkling spots for Christmas lights where you pile the family into the SUV, drive through the lights and ooh and ahh together. Magic of Lights, a million LEDs, continues at Pikes Peak International Raceway through Jan. 1. Starts at $20 per vehicle. ppir.com/event/magic-of-lights-at-ppir. In the Denver area through Jan. 1: Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, christmasincolor.net/waterworld; and Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, bandimere.com/christmas-in-color.
FRIDAY
A one-time Naughty & Nice Holiday Concert with J. Chang-Tablada is a Friday feature at 7:30 p.m. described as 75 minutes of "heart-warming holiday classics with a twist of spice that invites audiences to reminisce, raise a glass, laugh-out-loud, and sing along." J. will be there as well for the drinks and refreshments available before and after the Millibo Art Theatre show. Tickets $15 at themat.org.
SATURDAY
Where in the world are Santa and his reindeer? Follow along all Christmas Eve and learn when the little ones should be in bed so he can arrive at your house. It's the special NORAD Tracks Santa tradition. Call 1 (877) HI-NORAD and there are two mobile apps. noradsanta.org/en
SUNDAY
Heading outdoors? Mueller State Park has a Christmas Day Bird Hike, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Meet at 9 a.m. A 1.5-mile, slow-paced walk led by volunteer naturalist Michael when you'll see and hear the birds and learn about the trees and natural history. Dress warm and bring water. cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller