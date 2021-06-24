FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for "The Sound of Music," as musical theater returns through June 29. 47 local performers including the Colorado Springs Ballet Society in two casts. Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road. Tickets and schedules: danceinthesprings.com/tickets
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A perfect way to see, and get ideas from, area water features and ecosystem-friendly water gardening in the 15th annual Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls, a self-guided tour. And it's a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in areas around Colorado Springs and Monument. Ticket book with tour map, addresses and driving directions, $5 online at purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds. Masks and social distancing.
FRIDAY
No Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest downtown this year; instead an opportunity to visit the Switchbacks' new stadium, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St. Hill Climb Fan Zone with tickets for Sunday, programs and merchandise outside the stadium and, inside, the professional soccer game, 5 p.m. Discount game tickets: share.hsforms.com/1JQhw70iSRUajV1Qeain-sw1dith. Race tickets, and there's overnight tent camping, ppihc.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hundreds of vehicles from 1991 and earlier converge on the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo for the 36th annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals this weekend. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Admission $19, children 6-12 $6. Swap meet and Women's World. nsrausa.com/events
SATURDAY
Get ready to shop. A pop-up Front Range Maker's Market outdoors at Lewis Palmer High School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will have almost 80 vendors. Makers, artists, boutiques, vintage and food vendors. North Parking Lot, 1300 Higby Drive, Monument. creativecrafters.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Just imagine the heavenly smells at this weekend's Lavender Festival in Palisade. On Friday, motorcoach tours to Western Slope lavender farms. Saturday's the big day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverbend Park, with classes, workshops, music, lavender-inspired products, cooking demos, artists and artisans. Register in advance for tickets for wreath making, coloradolavender.org. A Lavender and Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. On Sunday, free self-guided farm tours. Admission $5 for ages 12 and older. Tickets: 970tix.com/events/2021-colorado-lavender-festival-6-26-2021c
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Denver Pride is a hybrid celebration this year with a virtual marketplace, in-person and virtual 5k race, virtual parade and smaller activities throughout the city. Chase rainbow-colored bubbles and have story times at special in-person family events outside on the Boettcher Plaza at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. Tickets, secure1.dmns.org. For the 5k, with staggered in-person starting waves, denverpride.org/denver-pride-5k-2021. The virtual parade livestreamed 9:30a.m. Sunday on Facebook, DenverPride.org, and televised later in the day on Denver7. dmns.org