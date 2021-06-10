THURSDAY
Pipe organ aficionados have been missing the musical lunches at the City Auditorium, closed during COVID, but they'll be treated to free Sack Lunch Serenade Shows with the Mighty Wurlitzer accompanying silent films starting this week. Noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays through September at Immanuel Lutheran Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Organists are Jim Calm, Randy Morris, Dave Weesner, Mike Guyote and Nick Taylor. $6 lunches available, too.
FRIDAY
A whole summer of Family Fun Days begins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneers Museum. Different programs bring history to life all through the museum with a whole variety of fun activities. Pre-register at cspm.org/event/family-fun-day. 215 S. Tejon St. Free.
SATURDAY
Motorcycle engines revving, dirt flying, the crowd cheering them on. It's the 33rd annual Pikes Peak Supercross with extreme dirt bikers racing in Norris-Penrose stadium . Doors open at 4 p.m. for qualifying, opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. Tickets $22, kids ages 6 to 11 $12, VIP to second floor room and balcony $45, pikespeaksupercross.com. Instruction class Friday.
SATURDAY
Calling all those comic and anime and cosplay and toy lovers. The Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapel Hills Mall. Vendors and collectors on hand. Featured celebrity comedian and "voice of" actor Mark “KidWok” Britten, voice of anime characters including Dragon Ball Z. Tickets $5 at the door. cospringscomicandtoycon.com
SATURDAY
Dancing in the streets at Flashback on Main 2021 in downtown Cañon City as the town is opening up again. Starting at 3 p.m. . Music by Cherry Poppin' Daddies, Six Bucks & a Flight and Adam Ashley & The Cash Only Band. Beer, food trucks and the Salida Circus. See Fremont Community Foundation on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Celebrate the city's 150th anniversary at the Beards, Bonnets and Brews Festival a free day Saturday at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Old-timey games, doll-making and butter-churning, historical reenactors, children's activities, old-time baseball and 15 food trucks. A main stage with local music entertainers all day. m.facebook.com/events/508077580359810
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A fun weekend along Main Street in Creede with lots of donkey hee-haws. There's the 10-mile Donkey Dash with competitors leading, or at least attempting to lead, burros toward the finish line. It takes a bit of coaxing sometimes. Starts and finishes on Main Street and goes through the historic mining district. On Sunday, the Gravity Derby is a freestyle soapbox derby down Main Street. creede.com/donkey-dash