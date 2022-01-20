SATURDAY
Want to discover all about your family? Here’s a virtual Introduction to Genealogy offered by Pikes Peak Genealogical Society, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Set up Zoom Thursday or Friday through ppld.librarymarket.com/ introduction-genealogy-partnership-between-ppld- ppgs-2 It begins with goal setting, getting organized, recording information and common record types. The session is free.
SATURDAY
For the grownups: a history walk, Law & Disorder, led by Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum staff. Topics include running the KKK out of town, this "dry town" in a "wet" era and a train-robber gun battle downtown. 2:45 p.m. walk ending with a gin talk and cocktail at Brooklyn's on Boulder, $15 (or $7 without gin). Prepaid registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SATURDAY
Spend time outdoors and see cold-season birds during the North Cheyenne Cañon Winter Birding Festival at Starsmore Discovery Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family activities, a scavenger hunt and birding education. $5 donations per family to support city park programs. coloradosprings.gov/page/north-cheyenne-canon
SATURDAY
A Saturday night of comic relief at Laugh'n Feed'n the Need'n to benefit Care and Share Food Bank. Featuring Oxymorons Comedy and former Oxymoron Richie Kotwica at the closed-for-the-season Iron Springs Chateau in Manitou, 444 Ruxton Ave. $20. Raffle prizes and silent auction along with silliness for all ages. 7 p.m. eventbrite.com/e/laughn-feedn-the-needn-tickets-231030477377
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A Gershwin weekend in Boulder and Lone Tree. The Boulder Philharmonic offers a Gershwin Celebration at 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Macky Auditorium, 285 University Ave. Tickets $18-$78; children/student tickets $10. boulderphil.org. On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. the trio moves to Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. $30-$50 lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1331
SUNDAY
It's Track Sprints day at Pikes Peak International Raceway and it's open to all drivers, who won't be sharing the road with others this time as they push for speed. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., drivers' meeting 9:45 a.m. ppir.com
MONDAY-JAN. 30
The internationally acclaimed Budweiser International Snow Sculpture Championships runs all next week in Breckenridge. Teams will be sculpting 24/7 from Monday through Jan. 28 when viewing starts through Feb. 2. The art creations start as 12-foot-tall blocks of packed snow weighing more than 20 tons. visitbreck.com/snow-sculptures
JAN. 29
Fly, fruitcakes, fly one week later. Originally scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 22, postponed until Jan. 29. The 27-year Manitou specialty, The Great Fruitcake Toss, 1-3 p.m. in Memorial Park. Competitions include tossing and catapulting for distance and accuracy, and even a Great Fruitcake Bake-off. Bring donations of nonperishable food items for Manitou Springs Food Pantry. manitousprings.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.