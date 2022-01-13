Here's a look at what's happening in and around the Colorado Springs area this weekend:
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Aspen toasts winter with mountains of snow and days of activities for the Wintersköl Celebration. Ice sculptures all along Mill Street, concerts, a fashion show starring the dogs, fireworks and a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain. And there's more at aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/schedule
While there's lots of action at the National Western Stock Show, also a time for a busy weekend over at Denver Convention Center downtown: Thursday to Saturday, Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show. Friday to Sunday, the Denver Boat Show. Dreaming about outdoor times to come. denverconvention.com Masks required.
SATURDAY
Hear about "The Paradoxes of Politics in Colorado Springs," led by Joshua Dunn, UCCS Professor and Chair Department of Political Science. First in the Pioneers Museum year-long lecture series. 2-3 p.m., free, reservations, cspm.org/event/lecture-the-paradoxes-of-politics-in-colorado-springs. Masks encouraged.
Why Wolves in Colorado? Opinions on both sides when Colorado voters said okay to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Now meet the wolves and wolfdogs in person during a 1:30 p.m. program at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center backgrounds the history of wolves in the West, a history that tracks way back to mythology. Tickets $5 at tinyurl.com/3chrr3pf
Dancers from Synergy Dance Academy produce a benefit performance, "Reclaim" to benefit the TESSA nonprofit, Saturday at 5 p.m. The 80 dancers range in age from 4 to 19. Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way, or virtually: sdacolorado.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Perfect for National Western Stock Show time harkening back to the Old West, the annual Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering, American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St., Golden. Picture cowboys and cowgirls ending their day on the range around the campfire telling their lifestyle tales through stories, poetry and strumming their guitars as they sing. coloradocowboygathering.com
SUNDAY
Weather cooperating, a Full Moon Photography Workshop with photographer Mike Pach at Clear Spring Ranch, Loren Lane in Fountain. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Bring cameras, tripod, telephoto and wide-angle lenses. $20 per person prepaid registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only