THURSDAY-SATURDAY
There will be lots of Easter egg hunts around the area and here are two samples. Thursday through Saturday, Western Museum of Mining and Industry has an "I Spy" event all through the museum. Youngsters 12 and under can search for "eggs" to turn in for prizes. Inside the museum and, weather permitting, on the grounds as well, 225 North Gate Blvd. Museum admission: wmmi.org On Saturday, children ages 2 and up can choose one of four times for a Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt along the trails at Bear Creek Nature Center. Search for eggs to exchange for a chocolate bunny. $6 at communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/bear-creek-nature-center
FRIDAY
A special evening with Sounds of Finland is offered by Finnish native concertmaster Petteri Iivonen of the Paris National Opera Orchestra and Andrew Staupe, international piano soloist, with Ukrainian Sergei Vassiliev on clarinet. A presentation of EPIC at Almagre, 7 p.m., 2460 Montebello Square Drive. $39, epicmustsee.org/product-page/sounds-of-finland
SATURDAY
A 25th-year celebration of Earth Day at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Starting with a volunteer park clean-up (wear gloves) at 9 a.m., followed by free interactive Family Fun, the Seven Falls Indian Dancers, animals, and educational activities about the environment. Free admission as well for activities at Rock Ledge Ranch, which has parking and a shuttle to the center for all the events. gardenofthegods.com Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso, hosts Earth Month Shred and Recycle, 9 a.m.-noon, household recyclables including electronics. Items accepted: ColoradoSprings.gov/Meadows At 11 a.m. an egg hunt for the families.
SATURDAY
A powwow honoring "Land Defenders and Water Protectors" fills Tava Quad at Colorado College, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand entry at noon. Host drum groups Hall Creek and Pumpkin Vyne and dancers from various tribes. Food trucks. Free and open to the public. nativeamericanstudentassociation@coloradocollege.edu
SATURDAY
The Great Sand Dunes are unforgettably breathtaking and as part of National Park Week, there is free admission on Saturday. Daily programs at the park visitor center at 1 p.m. all week and, on April 23, Rangers lead a guided hike at the Blanca Vista Park in Alamosa. All part of a monthlong "We Love Our National Park Celebration"at the parks everywhere. nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/fees.htm
SATURDAY
Follow all the Seasons of the Cañon, North Cheyenne Cañon, through the photographic and musical interpretations of Marjorie and Jim Van Hoy at 1 p.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center. For 10 years, the Van Hoys have volunteered in the cañon. The presentation is free. facebook.com/events/332406772088794?ref=newsfeed