FRIDAY
The kids can have a night under the full moon on Friday while the grown-ups have time for a dinner out or a movie. It's Kids’ Night Out at Bear Creek Nature Center, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Little ones ages 6-11 will be going on a “Worm Moon” night hike, playing educational games, creating a craft and having dinner. Prepaid reservations $20 per child. communityservices.elpasoco.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Denver March Powwow, a cultural tradition since 1984, is expecting 1,600 dancers from 100 tribes from across the country and Canada. Generations of songs, stories, dances, drumming and history. Three days of celebrations at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets at the door or axs.com/events/394773/denver-march-powwow-2022-tickets, denvermarchpowwow.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
One of the strangest and silliest festival weekends is here: Frozen Dead Guy Days. Try explaining this to someone outside Colorado. Truth as it's told: When Grandpa Bredo Morstoel died in Norway, his grandson had him cryogenically frozen in a Tuff Shed in Nederland. So, of course, time to celebrate with music, food, contests, dead-guy costumes, parades, frozen-turkey bowling and coffin races. frozendeadguydays.com
FRIDAY-APRIL 3
The beloved classic of a lonely orphan girl in a beautiful hidden garden is set to music in 'The Secret Garden:' The Musical by First Company at First United Methodist Church. Visit the moors of Yorkshire with her and her personal Dreamers. Fridays through Sundays, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets $8-20 fumc-cs.org/fc or at the door.
SATURDAY
The 16th annual Firkin Rendezvous Cask Ale celebration returns from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Craft breweries bring featured British-style cask-conditioned ales, served in firkins. It benefits Colorado Brewers Guild. Tickets: bristolbrewing.com/events/firkin-rendezvous