THURSDAY-SATURDAY
 
Remember that flute, violin, clarinet, French horn or drum you played years ago? This weekend, those instruments can be donated at music stores and locations throughout Colorado to be fixed up for children who would love to learn music but maybe can't afford an instrument. No pianos or organs, please. Local Bringing Music to Life Instrument Donations can be made at Meeker Music, 624 N. Tejon St., and 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite E, until Saturday. meekermusic.com 

FRIDAY

The kids can have a night under the full moon on Friday while the grown-ups have time for a dinner out or a movie. It's Kids’ Night Out at Bear Creek Nature Center, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Little ones ages 6-11 will be going on a “Worm Moon” night hike, playing educational games, creating a craft and having dinner. Prepaid reservations $20 per child. communityservices.elpasoco.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Denver March Powwow, a cultural tradition since 1984, is expecting 1,600 dancers from 100 tribes from across the country and Canada. Generations of songs, stories, dances, drumming and history. Three days of celebrations at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Tickets at the door or axs.com/events/394773/denver-march-powwow-2022-tickets, denvermarchpowwow.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

One of the strangest and silliest festival weekends is here: Frozen Dead Guy Days. Try explaining this to someone outside Colorado. Truth as it's told: When Grandpa Bredo Morstoel died in Norway, his grandson had him cryogenically frozen in a Tuff Shed in Nederland. So, of course, time to celebrate with music, food, contests, dead-guy costumes, parades, frozen-turkey bowling and coffin races. frozendeadguydays.com

FRIDAY-APRIL 3

The beloved classic of a lonely orphan girl in a beautiful hidden garden is set to music in 'The Secret Garden:' The Musical  by First Company at First United Methodist Church. Visit the moors of Yorkshire with her and her personal Dreamers. Fridays through Sundays, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets $8-20 fumc-cs.org/fc  or at the door. 

SATURDAY

The 16th annual Firkin Rendezvous Cask Ale celebration returns from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Craft breweries bring featured British-style cask-conditioned ales, served in firkins. It benefits Colorado Brewers Guild. Tickets: bristolbrewing.com/events/firkin-rendezvous

SATURDAY
The fifth annual St. Patrick's Day Volksmarch takes a route through historic areas in north Colorado Springs and is open to all walkers. 5K and 10K along streets and trails starting at Modern Woodmen of America, 2924 N. Beacon St., and visiting the Roswell railroad stop and historic Old North End. Register between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Leashed dogs OK. Info: Meg McDevitt, 719-271-6916, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176.

