The annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon along with the Greek Festival, a Drive-In Cinema and the Palisade Peach Festival are just a few happenings this weekend.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Those delicious drip down your chin peaches have their own festival and you can visit the area where they're grown. The 52nd Palisade Peach Festival runs all weekend and is deliciously good. There's food, peach products and visits with growers and vendors across the valley. A pancake breakfast with peach syrup, Peach Queen, music, a Town Grouch parade through downtown, ice cream social and a street dance are part of the fun. Lots of the fruit to take home, too. Because of the crowds and hot weather, no pets, but local kennels are available. palisadepeachfest.com
THURSDAY-SEPT. 9
A perfect place to find original Colorado-made gifts and souvenirs is the Summer Art Market at Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave. in Manitou. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. There's a long list of area artists in the juried market with an interesting variety of selections. Masks required. commonwheel.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The screen story of the famous 2019-and-ongoing fight by champion women's soccer players for equal pay is the weekend Rocky Mountain Women's Film Drive-In Cinema outdoors at the former Gazette building, 704 E. Colorado Ave. Featured in "LFG" are Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others. Free popcorn when the parking lot opens at 7 p.m. both nights, the film begins at 8. Camp chairs and tailgating encouraged. $30 per vehicle. rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Renowned sculptor Richard Pankratz, known for his prize-winning bronzes, is honored during his 50th anniversary year with a three-day reception and celebration at Hunter-Wolff Gallery, 2510 W. Colorado Ave. The artist will meet with guests from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. hunterwolffgallery.com/events.cfm
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Yell a big "OPA" as the annual Greek Festival returns at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road. Delicious Greek food and pastries, music and lots of dancing. Opens Friday, 4-10 p.m. and then 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. tinyurl.com/2npnnhxc
SATURDAY
The 29th annual Veterans Rally and 34th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride take to the road to Cripple Creek and back and fill Woodland Park with activities, traditions, vendors and honors. POW/MIA Recognition Ride starts Saturday morning at Woodland Park High School with law enforcement escort. Activities back in Woodland Park include a Remembrance Ceremony, 12:30 p.m. aircraft flyover and program for honorees. Concert by Army Mile High Band and Sound Advice. facebook.com/Salute-to-American-veterans-rally-139017669642212
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Runners will take off at 7 a.m. Saturday from Memorial Hall in Manitou Springs in the Pikes Peak Ascent, heading 12.1 miles to the summit of American's Mountain. The Pikes Peak Marathon is scheduled Sunday, starting and ending in downtown Manitou. pikespeakmarathon.org/
SOMMERFEST CANCELED
It was supposed to be polkas, accordions and everything German at the Sommerfest German Festival presented by Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative at Edelweiss German Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave. Supply chain and staff challenges, unfortunately, have forced cancellation of the event this year, according to the folks at Edelweiss.