THURSDAY-AUG. 22
The red and white circus tent is up outside FY Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Frontage Road, for Venardos Circus, called a fun-filled, Broadway-style, animal-free event. Here for 14 more shows during their tour. Donations each Thursday to the Gazette-El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund. For tickets: Liveyourcircusdream.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It's Eagles music and the men in blue at Boot Barn Hall for The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band concerts and a Friday Ride for the Blue motorcycle ride to support Colorado Springs Police Officers in a benefit for Shield 616 bullet-proof vests for police. bootbarnhall.com
SATURDAY
You know how folks in our state love their Colorado dogs and this is for them at the Grand Junction Wüffstock Music Festival, open to humans and their canines and a benefit for Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Food, craft brew and cider, and music by Telluride Blue Grass Festival winning Bowregard, Denver’s Leon & The Revival and Grand Valley favorite Stray Grass. 3-9 p.m., tickets $65 for VIP, $20, $10 for ages 13-17, "kids under 12 and well-behaved, leashed dogs free." rhhumanesociety.org/wuffstock2021.
SATURDAY
Those Falcon Wanderers invite walkers to come along up north Saturday for their Northern Colorado Springs Walk. The non-competitive walk begins and ends at Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway. 6 & 10 kilometer routes include some dirt trails, but most of the walking routes on hard surfaced sidewalks and trails. Rated 1B (easy walk with some uneven terrain). Wheelchairs not recommended. Leashed pets only. Walk start times between 8 am and noon. Finish walks by 3 p.m. For more information, Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
SATURDAY
It's the annual “Colorado’s Family Friendly Beer Festival” with Colorado’s craft brewers, winemakers and emerging distilleries. Outdoors at Chapel of our Saviour Episcopal Church, 8 4th St., at the foot of Cheyenne Mountain. Music by The Mitguards, Cari Dell Trio and Wirewood Station. VIP Area for beer tasting and catered lunch, Family Fun Zone for kids, tours of the chapel. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tickets $40-75: feastofsaintarnold.com
SATURDAY
Race time and fireworks in Dacono for Challenge Cup XLVI, Colorado National Speedway. Super Late Models in a 150-lap feature race, Super Late Models, Sunoco Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks, and the wild Elite Diesel Service Figure 8’s. Tickets $18, $8 for kids. coloradospeedway.com/2021/07/get-ready-for-challenge-cup-xlvi
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
In Cripple Creek donkeys are king, clear back to gold rush mining days. They were the beasts of burden in the mines and now own the streets in Cripple Creek where they are cared for year round. Donkey Derby Days, started 90 years ago, runs this weekend after a Covid break last year. The festival features donkey races with borrowed racing animals at 2 p.m. both days. Also featured, a special narrow gauge locomotive, an interactive Florissant Quarry bus, live music, beer garden and a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Something special: root beer floats which were invented in the town in 1893. visitcripplecreek.com/event/donkey-derby-days