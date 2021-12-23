Plenty of New Year's Eve events will help you shake off the old and ring in the new. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will offer a concert of classic tunes from Gershwin and Broadway, along with Colorado Springs Americana and folk musician Joe Johnson. There are two parties happening at The Broadmoor — one fancy, one not so much. Loonees Comedy Corner and 3E's Comedy Club will both offer shows, or go full medieval and end the year dancing at Glen Eyrie Castle.