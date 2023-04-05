Here are seven places to consider for brunch on Easter Sunday around Colorado Springs.
ViewHouse, 7114 Campus Drive
Brunch with specialty options like roasted parsley chicken and prime rib, with goodie-filled Easter eggs, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a visit from the Easter bunny 11-2. Details: 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Mountain View Restaurant, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road
Brunch buffet featuring a cold bar, carve station, breakfast and entrees, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 538-4060, cheyennemountain.com.
Lumen8, 402 S. Tejon St.
Sweet brunch selection, and bottomless bloody marys and mimosas with a view of Pikes Peak from a downtown rooftop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 822-2889, lumen8cos.com.
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Suite A
Interactive dining starting at 11 a.m., with a visit from the Easter bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St.
Brunch with a stacked menu of seafood, breakfast options and cocktails including an oyster shooter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com.
Springs Orleans, 123 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Cajun and Creole brunch featuring bottomless mimosas and bloody marys from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: 520-0123, springsorleans.com.
MacKenzie’s Chop House, 128 S. Tejon St.
Brunch with options including prime rib, seafood boat, traditional breakfast and champagne, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only