Spring is officially here and that means warmer days are just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the incoming heat with a frozen treat?
Here are seven ice cream shops around Colorado Springs to welcome springtime:
1. Josh & John's Ice Cream: 329 N Tejon St., 6896 Centennial Blvd. and 2710 North Gate Blvd.
The All American Banana Split is just one of the treats found at Josh & John’s Ice Cream. — Chancey Bush The Gazette
2022 Best of the Springs voter comments:
“Josh and Johns has great homemade ice cream and unique flavors”
“So many good flavors of ice cream and so many ways of serving them"
For prices and more information, visit
joshandjohns.com 2. Caffeinated Cow: 1791 S 8th St. G
Caffeinated Cow lives up to its name when offering the “Cow-lorado” style. It’s any scoop (or three) of ice cream “topped with hot fresh espresso!”
For prices and more information, visit
caffeinatedcow.com 3. Rizuto's Ice Cream Inc.: 4785 Barnes Rd.
Rizuto’s Ice Cream Inc.
Location: 4785 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
For prices and more information, visit
rizutosicecream.com 4. BJ's Velvet Freez: 1511 N Union Blvd.
Crowds gather around BJ’s Velvet Freeze in this Gazette file photo.
For more information, visit BJ's Velvet Freez's
Facebook page. 5. Blue Mountain Creamery: 5166 N Nevada Ave. #100
For prices and more information, visit
bluemountaincreamery.com 6. Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: 7866 N Academy Blvd. and 7715 Dublin Blvd. East
Deandrea Smith, 5, hugs Ice Guy, Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard's mascot, during the Juneteenth Festival at America The Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs on Friday, June 18, 2021.The event commemorates the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free from slavery on June 19, 1865. The celebration runs through Saturday and Sunday. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
For prices and more information, visit
ritasice.com 7. Colorado City Creamery: 2602 Colorado Ave.
Brianna Boardman, 7, of Victoria, British Columbia, eats a double-scoop ice cream cone from Colorado City Creamery
For more information, visit Colorado City Creamery's
Facebook page.