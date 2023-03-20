Spring is officially here and that means warmer days are just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the incoming heat than with a frozen treat?

Here are seven ice cream shops around Colorado Springs to welcome springtime:

1. Josh & John's Ice Cream: 329 N Tejon St., 6896 Centennial Blvd. and 2710 North Gate Blvd.

2022 Best of the Springs voter comments:

“Josh and Johns has great homemade ice cream and unique flavors”

“So many good flavors of ice cream and so many ways of serving them"

For prices and more information, visit joshandjohns.com

2. Caffeinated Cow: 1791 S 8th St. G

For prices and more information, visit caffeinatedcow.com

3. Rizuto's Ice Cream Inc.: 4785 Barnes Rd.

For prices and more information, visit rizutosicecream.com

4. BJ's Velvet Freez: 1511 N Union Blvd.

For more information, visit BJ's Velvet Freez's Facebook page.

5. Blue Mountain Creamery: 5166 N Nevada Ave. #100

For prices and more information, visit bluemountaincreamery.com

6. Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: 7866 N Academy Blvd. and 7715 Dublin Blvd. East

For prices and more information, visit ritasice.com

7. Colorado City Creamery: 2602 Colorado Ave.

For more information, visit Colorado City Creamery's Facebook page.