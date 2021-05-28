There’s nothing quite as nostalgic as a drive-in theater.
And you can find this classic piece of Americana in the Centennial State if you know where to look; just be prepared for a road trip. Here are seven that have opened for the season:
Comanche Drive-In
This Buena Vista drive-in enjoyed its first season in 1966. At 8,000 feet, it’s the highest drive-in in the U.S. A 4K digital projector was installed in 2018. comanchedrivein.com
Holiday Twin Drive-In
This Fort Collins drive-in is known for its spectacular sunset view. A two-screen theater built in the late 1960s, Holiday Twin plays the biggest hits and occasionally has special screenings with major releases. holidaytwin.com
88 Drive-In
Open for its 48th season, this Commerce City drive-in has been family-owned since 1976. Despite its age, it’s one of the more modern drive-ins in Colorado, featuring a digital projector and 35mm film capabilities. 88drivein.net
Tru Vu Drive-In
This historic drive-in, which has been a popular draw for Delta County residents for decades, opened in 1955. Despite serving a small town, the drive-in can hold up to 400 vehicles. mydeltamovies.com
Best Western Movie Manor
If you’re looking for a unique experience, this is it. The Monte Vista motel has a drive-in theater attached and most guests can watch the movie from their room. However, you don’t have to be a motel guest to watch a show. bestwestern.com
Star Drive-InStar
Drive-In in Montrose is celebrating its 72nd year of continuous family ownership. In addition to movies, the theater, which opened in 1950, also offers homemade burgers and fries. stardrivein.com
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
This boutique drive-in in scenic Eagle County offers only 15 to 25 vehicle slots per showing. The Minturn venue features classic films released before 1990, so it’s an ideal place to catch flicks such as “Back to the Future.” Occasionally, newer indie movies are shown. bluestarlitedrivein.com
Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some drive-ins are requiring guests to buy tickets online in advance.