With sushi roll titles like "Denver Nugget" and "Gangnam Style," these local sushi spots provide an exciting flare; plus exquisite sushi-making, of course.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 sushi restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy sushi lands on the list:

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

6. Dozo Sushi & Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard and 1760 Dublin Boulevard

4. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

3. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

2. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

"Innovative sushi rolls along with the classics and a wonderful selection of sake."

"Best sushi in the Springs. Eat at the bar and you may get to try some freebies!"

"Favorite sushi date spot!"

1. Ai Sushi & Grill: 4655 Centennial Boulevard

Reader comments:

"I have tried many sushi places but I keep going back to them!"

"Best sushi in town. Now under new ownership and it has actually improved the menu and service."

"Love the hibachi tables!"