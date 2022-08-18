With sushi roll titles like "Denver Nugget" and "Gangnam Style," these local sushi spots provide an exciting flare; plus exquisite sushi-making, of course.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 sushi restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy sushi lands on the list:

7. Sushi Rakkyo: 9205 North Union Boulevard Suite 2-100

#10 - Sushi Rakkyo

Gazette reader comment: "Sushi Rakkyo is the best place to go for all-you-can-eat sushi. The fish is fresh, and the service is great."

Address: 9205 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

6. Dozo Sushi & Bar: 1606 South 8th Street

5. Jun Japanese Restaurant: 3276 Centennial Boulevard & 1760 Dublin Boulevard and 1760 Dublin Boulevard

Jun Japanese Restaurant

Jun Japanese Restaurant’s Bad Boy sushi roll.

4. Kura Japanese Restaurant: 3478-B Research Parkway

8 best places to have sushi in Colorado Springs

#6: Kura Japanese Restaurant Gazette reader comment: "Hands down best sushi in town." Address: 3479 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

3. Sushi Ato: 12245 Voyager Parkway #148

103118-we-ott2

Sushi Ato boasts a modern and clean decor that invites you to linger as you indulge some of the city’s best ramen. Photo by Micah Redfield

2. Fujiyama: 22 South Tejon Street

Fujiyama Restaurant Tuesday August 5, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

Fujiyama Restaurant Tuesday August 5, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

"Innovative sushi rolls along with the classics and a wonderful selection of sake."

"Best sushi in the Springs. Eat at the bar and you may get to try some freebies!"

"Favorite sushi date spot!"

1. Ai Sushi & Grill: 4655 Centennial Boulevard

#2 - Ai Sushi & Grill

Ai Sushi & Grill

Reader comments:

"I have tried many sushi places but I keep going back to them!"

"Best sushi in town. Now under new ownership and it has actually improved the menu and service."

"Love the hibachi tables!"

