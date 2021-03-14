What will "Music's Biggest Night" look like during a pandemic?
We're about to find out. The 63rd Grammy Awards is happening now with host Trevor Noah from "The Daily Show." You can tune in on CBS or watch the show on Paramount+, a new streaming platform.
We're watching and will be updating you on all of the high-profile performances, which there will be a lot of. Nearly two dozen performers including Taylor Swift and Cardi B are on the lineup. Plus, we'll have news about the award winners, their speeches and everything in between.
8 p.m. Yes, Trevor Noah, this is intense. The Song of the Year category was pretty stacked, so it's a big deal for H.E.R. to beat out Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Post Malone. It seems Grammy voters wanted to make a statement by giving the win to "I Can't Breathe," which H.E.R. wrote in her bedroom at her mother's house to reflect the energy and emotion following the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020.
7:42 p.m. Just feels weird to me that we need to have a "Women in Music" segment. Shouldn't we always be celebrating women in music? That said, it's nice to give these powerful women more of a spotlight. Upcoming country artist Mickey Guyton deserves this moment to share her stunning sining voice and her important song, "Black Like Me," on the Grammy stage. Ah. But why is John Mayer randomly showing up during this "Women in Music" time? I think Maren Morris could've handled singing her hit without him.
7:25 p.m. How sobering to see face after face of musical-minded people who were lost within the last year. Lionel Richie's touching tribute to Kenny Rogers was a show stopper. "I miss you, Kenny," he said. And you could tell how much he meant it. Same goes for Brandi Carlile's beautiful and tender tribute to John Prine. And there's Brittany Howard taking us to church and chills city. So much loss. So much feeling during this In Memoriam.
7:20 p.m. Time for another award... finally. Giving these independent music venue workers a chance to present the awards is a nice pandemic-era touch and reminds us how hard this past year has been for these important places. The spotlight, of course, is also on huge pop stars like Harry Styles, who, surprisingly, won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for this song, "Watermelon Sugar."
7:09 p.m. Taylor Swift laying down on moss? Oh, on a roof of moss. Oh, now she's inside the little wood cabin and she's not singing "Cardigan" anymore. Now she's hanging with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner for a snippet "August" and then "Willow." For those who listened to Swift's quarantine albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore" nonstop in recent months, this was a dreamy medley to watch especially since she hasn't performed the material live much.
7:07 p.m. All those ladies nominated for best country album! A big win for the country music industry. And a big win for country queen Miranda Lambert, who now has something shiny to match that sparkly silver dress.
7:00 p.m. Heard of Silk Sonic yet? The brand new project made up of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars made their big stage debut, showing off their silky voices and retro orange suits. Simply? Lovely.
6:47 p.m. We were promised a lot of music and that's what we're getting. After Bad Bunny's rendition of “Dakiti," Dua Lipa took the stage with a medley of her tunes.
6:37 p.m. These mini movies featuring interviews with each Record of the Year nominee are a cool way to get to know each artists. Hearing Da Baby talk about his upbringing and his love for his daughter was touching. And made the cinematic start of his performance that more moving. Wearing an all-white suit, Da Baby powerfully sang alongside a violinist and backing choir in robes.
6:27 p.m. This show is rolling right along, with a performance from Record of the Year nominee Black Pumas. Without a live audience, these mini concerts have a good amount of energy. And I'm liking the shots of other artists enjoying the show. I could watch Billie Eilish take on the understated role of fan girl forever.
6:22 p.m. First award of the night! Noah points out that Taylor Swift and Elton John have lost the award for Best New Artist, saying, "Even if you lose it, you'll be alright." And then there's Lizzo to present? Did she mean to curse and play it off as an accident? Either way, she's effortlessly entertaining. And she was pumped to announced Megan Thee Stallion as the winner. The rapper, who is poised to keep winning tonight, paused for a second before talking. "I don't want to cry," she said. She went on to thank her team, her mom and joke about a passing car needing to quiet down. Just something you gotta deal with if the Grammys are outside, I guess.
6:10 p.m. Next up is Billie Eilish, who is no stranger to some Grammy love. The teenage pop star sweeped the show last year. She showed off her whispery vocals with the song, "Everything I Wanted," performed alongside her brother, Finneas. Their performance slid right in a rocking number by Haim. In case you didn't think these sisters were cool, just check out their matching combat boots and, you know, everything else about them.
6:05 p.m. First performance of the night is Harry Styles — rocking a fluffy green scarf that he took off to reveal a blazer and no undershirt look — singing his hit, "Watermelon Sugar." Noah poked some fun at the wardrobe choice, saying, "If it were me, I would've worn a shirt for my first Grammy performance."
6 p.m. "This is not a Zoom background," said host Trevor Noah, as he pointed to the Staples Center behind him and welcomed viewers to the Grammys. As he said, the socially-distanced show is still being broadcast from downtown Los Angeles. And there will still be plenty of celebrity sightings and awards presented. Other than that, "the whole thing is going to be different," he said. Noah went on to give a tour of the set-up, including a large room with several stages were top artists like Haim and Billie Eilish will perform "for each other" and for fans at home.