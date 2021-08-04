FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It's time for the annual celebration in the forest that fell victim to Covid last year, the Black Forest Festival weekend. Kicking off with a Biergarten Fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Community Center with beers to sample and music by Wirewood Station. Benefits a new roof for the center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets $31 on eventbrite.com. Saturday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, festival with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and beer garden. WeAreBlackForest.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
One of the most memorable sculpture shows anywhere, the 37th annual Sculpture in the Park this weekend in Loveland's Benson Sculpture Garden offers 10 acres of art. Juried pieces by 160 artists were chosen. Love this city, where even the shopping center has sculptures. Shuttles to the site, see online info. sculptureinthepark.org/show-information and facebook.com//sculptureinthepark
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Get ready to read, or add to your book collection and ephemera, at the Rocky Mountain Book & Paper Fair presented by Rocky Mountain Antiquarian Booksellers Association. 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Book exhibitors from across the country. See how printing presses work during a Englewood Depot Print Museum demonstration. Tickets $5 per person and good for both days. rmaba.org/rmbpf/2021/rmbpf_2021_VisitorInfo.html
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Smell that Kansas City barbecue all over the San Luis Valley during the Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews competition in Alamosa. Twenty-eight teams will heat it up for the championship. For non-grillers there's a cornhole championship and a Hogwaller Mud Run. 20 different brews go with the BBQ. And there's music. slvbeattheheat.com
SATURDAY
Watch the working cowboys as they Ride for the Brand in their Ranch Rodeo competitions at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 4-10 p.m. Lots of action by the ranch cowboys who do this in their daily lives. A benefit for local ranchers and their families through a scholarship fund and the Cowboy Crisis Fund & Wildlife Relief Fund in addition to local military charities. The cowboys will be riding to preserve their lifestyle. Tickets $15-19, boxes $22-42, VIP $75. After the action, a Dance in the Dirt featuring Jason Wulf & Friends. norrispenrose.com
SATURDAY
The 13th annual Vino & Notes takes over Woodland Park Memorial Park with samples from 25 Colorado wineries, food and music. It's a great way to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County. Noon to 6 p.m. and the music continues until 8:15 p.m. Music by Tidal Breeze Jazz Arts, Monument Jazz Trio and headliner Tiny Barge and the Big Chill at 4:30 p.m. Admission: $35, $40 day of, premium tickets $55 or $60 day of, non-drinkers $25. vinoandnotes.com
Linda Navarro, The Gazette