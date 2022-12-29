THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is open every day for holiday visitors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., before returning to seasonal hours and days for groups the first week in January. Experience the history of the medal-winning years and participate in interactive activities. usopm.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Recycling your undecorated, live Christmas tree? Friday, Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., to benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, $5 donation. 719-576-2016 ext 6. Six other sites, $5 donation for Colorado Springs Youth Sports: this weekend and Jan. 7-8, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Baptist Road Trailhead, Falcon Trailhead, Cottonwood Creek Park, UC Health Park, Rock Ledge Ranch, Memorial Park. csyouthsports.net/treecycle
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The year ends with the final three days for viewing the 23rd annual Holiday Headframe Lighting in the mining areas around Victor and Cripple Creek, 6 to 10 p.m. Self-guided tours of the old mine structures with holiday lights. Headquarters at Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave.
SATURDAY
Want to watch New Year's Eve Fireworks? The big shows are in downtown Denver with best viewing from the 16th Street Mall. Two shows, 9 p.m. and midnight. DJs provide the music all evening. Light rail trains won't operate across 16th Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the mall shuttles will stop during the fireworks. However, restaurants and bars are open.
SUNDAY
The first run of the year and it supports El Paso County Search and Rescue. The Pikes Peak Road Runners Rescue Run, a tradition since 1979, is 10 a.m. from Norris-Penrose Events Center and follows the trails of Bear Creek Park East. 5K and 10K start together. Online registration ends 6 p.m. Saturday. $35. Free kids run. rescuerun@epcsar.org, or call/text 719-351-0045.
SUNDAY
Three First Day Hikes at Mueller State Park. Elk Meadow Hike is 2 beautiful miles led by volunteer naturalist Rose, 9 a.m. Dress warm, bring water. Wapiti Hike with volunteer naturalist Michael, 10 a.m., is 1 mile. tinyurl.com/bdch8u7b. Forest Bathing Hike is 1 mile, noon, ages 12 and up. Bring sit pad/stool and water. Pre-register by calling (719)687-2366 ext 0.