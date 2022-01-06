SATURDAY-JAN. 23
It's the big one and back this year: National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. The biggest names in rodeo and an events-filled calendar. Opening day Saturday, the three-rodeo Colorado vs. The World with the state's best challenging the rest for champion. Sunday, the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Jan. 17 MLK Jr. Rodeo of Champions Bill Pickett Rodeo. And so much more, including free Stock Show tours: nationalwestern.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The new year, the new home plans and projects at Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show, Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Friday 2-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3 at the door, children under 18 free. homeshowcenter.com/overview/ColoradoSprings
FRIDAY-JAN. 29
They're the instructors who teach people how to create art. Here's an opportunity to see the teachers' own recent works in Art Show 101 during January at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. An opening reception with the artists, 5-8 p.m. on First Friday, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Free. cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday
SATURDAY
A really special night for music lovers, the annual Singer Songwriter Showcase at Stargazers Theatre. Local musicians are in the round as they take turns singing their own songs: Edie Carey, KJ Braithwaite of BUS Band, Carin Mari, and Stargazers co-founder and musician John Hooton. 7 p.m.Admission $10. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Special Skating in the Park days in Acacia Park. $10 includes skate rental. Saturday, 4-6 p.m., Skate with the Falcons, the men's ice hockey team. Bring out the orange and blue Sunday for $1 off admission honoring Broncos Skate. downtowncs.com
SUNDAY
Come play during a whole afternoon of board games at Gaming at the Garden, Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Volunteers from Dungeons and Java available to help with rules for any of the games. Free to play. 1-4 p.m.Snacks and beverages to buy in Bean Sprouts Café. gardenofgods.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 restrictions
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only