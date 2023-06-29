FRIDAY

The Fort Carson Freedom Fest family festivities are open to the public and military, 5-10 p.m. in Iron Horse Park. It headlines a free concert by Exit West and then country artist Tenille Arts. Activities for all ages and it all concludes with a large fireworks show. No personal fireworks. Admission free, fees for attractions, food and merchandise. Parking off Wetzel and Sheridan avenues, then a short hike to the park. No pets, glass containers or coolers; no weapons (no concealed carry); no marijuana. Schedule: carson.armymwr.com/freedomfest

FRIDAY-TUESDAY

So many things on a long list of activities, concerts and fireworks over five days, local and statewide, available on gazette.com and including the traditional Colorado Springs' Star Spangled Symphony by the Philharmonic and communitywide fireworks set to the music and viewed from porches and yards on July Fourth. Also the traditional baseball-park fireworks at Colorado Rockies' Coors Field in Denver and Vibes baseball on Monday at UCHealth Park.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Year 13 for the annual exhibit How Do You See God? at Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd., after which all the art will be included in a show book. Artists were asked to share their thoughts and beliefs through their art done in any media, 2D and 3D. Show hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. academyframesco.com

SATURDAY

Rain and an unsafe track caused a rescheduling of the 34th Pikes Peak Supercross in June, but tickets already sold are good for this holiday weekend. Gates at 4 p.m., qualifying races at 5, opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. General admission $22, $12 for kids ages 6-11, ages 5 and under free. VIP $45 includes free Coors and Coors Light. Parking $5 cash. Norris-Penrose Event Center. norrispenrose.com

TUESDAY