FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rodeo season gets underway with "The Bulls Are Back" Triple J Rodeo at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Top bull riders will try to stay atop PBR bucking bulls. Watch for free during daytime qualifying rounds. Buy tickets for evening competitions at showclix.com/event/the-bulls-are-back-triple-j-rodeo/pyos. Food trucks and vendors. Cowboy church at 10 a.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY
Art by members of the military and their families make up a special Military Appreciation Show, with a 3rd Friday Reception 4-7 p.m. The show and a Ukraine fundraiser are a project of Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd., through May 31. "Help us celebrate our military by supporting their creative endeavors" is the invitation. Art themes were chosen by the artists. academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition-3rd-friday-reception
FRIDAY
See why this is an International Dark Sky Park, one of 13 in Colorado where lights are screened out for a perfect view of the perfectly dark sky. Depending on the Teller County fire, the Night Sky Program is 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, where park staff and the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will help everyone see planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. Park entrance $10 per adult (15 and younger free). For more: nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FlorissantNPS.
SATURDAY
Pikes Peak region transportation history from late-1800s carriages to the June 26 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be on display during Penrose Heritage Museum's 80th anniversary open house. Come for the family activities and immersive fun. Meet drivers, see their vehicles and participate in a scavenger hunt. Refreshments, too. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free; find free parking in the garage beside the museum across Lake Circle from The Broadmoor. elpomar.org/About-Us/museum-and-legacy-properties
SATURDAY
Performers join Millibo Art Theatre stars and founders Babette and Jim Jackson for Song for Ukraine: A Special Benefit, with ticket sales and donations going to Ukrainian refugees and agencies on the ground in their home country. Song, dance, music and circus, 7:30 p.m. Special guest Tatiana Nikitenko, a Cirque du Soleil aerialist for 18 years, is from Ukraine, where her family has been displaced during the ongoing conflict. Tickets $35, themat.org/song-for-ukraine-may-21-730, 1626 S. Tejon St.
SATURDAY
Youngsters ages 5 to 15 can learn to fish at Fountain Creek Regional Park's Youth Fishing Derby in Fountain. Bring rods and reels, tackle and bait. Prizes for biggest and smallest catches and more in Willow Springs Ponds. Free, pre-register: elpasocountynaturecenters.com