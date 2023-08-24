A one-of-a-kind weekend experience. Hot Rod Rock & Rumble does its rockabilly thing along with a Hot Rod and Classic Car Showcase, Vintage Camper Village, drag and roll racing, a pin-up girl contest and burlesque. Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Thursday to Sunday. ppir.com.

A weekend in the mountains for wine lovers, The Wine Classic in Breckenridge with international wineries. The invitation: Sip, swirl and savor. Tastings and seminars, wine dinners, and there’s music for all, too. Tickets $65-$260. Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road. breckenridgewineclassic.com

Get ready for a night of “blazing brass and fiery dance” with the Denver Brass and Fiesta Colorado Dance Company at Ent Center, a Saturday highlight at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy! Proceeds benefit One Simple Voice, the spiritual arm of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Tickets $35 at EntCenterForTheArts.org or 719-255-8181.

Those lovable, iconic VWs will be lined up Saturday for fans to see at the annual Buses at the Brewery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds at Ivywild School. Bristol Brewing serves up a Red Baron Octoberfest that includes brats and beer specials, Spark Beer and BBQ and, appropriately, a tie-dye station. Don’t be surprised if earlier you see VWs touring around the area, too. bristolbrewing.com

Try special culinary delights at Taste of Palmer Lake, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Village Green. Treats from restaurants, food vendors and chefs. Music, food and the lake, 104 Colorado 105. Tickets $25+. eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-palmer-lake-tickets-680291800087?aff= oddtdtcreator

A 20th-anniversary car show by the Tri-Lakes TL Cruisers, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Monument, Exit 161. See up to 200 vehicles. A benefit for Tri-Lakes Cares.