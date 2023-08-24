buses.jpg

Buses at the Brewery (Gazette file photo)

A one-of-a-kind weekend experience. Hot Rod Rock & Rumble does its rockabilly thing along with a Hot Rod and Classic Car Showcase, Vintage Camper Village, drag and roll racing, a pin-up girl contest and burlesque. Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Thursday to Sunday. ppir.com.

A tradition rumbles on

A scene from the Hot Rod Rock & Rumble in Fountain on Aug. 29.

A weekend in the mountains for wine lovers, The Wine Classic in Breckenridge with international wineries. The invitation: Sip, swirl and savor. Tastings and seminars, wine dinners, and there’s music for all, too. Tickets $65-$260. Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road. breckenridgewineclassic.com

Get ready for a night of “blazing brass and fiery dance” with the Denver Brass and Fiesta Colorado Dance Company at Ent Center, a Saturday highlight at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy! Proceeds benefit One Simple Voice, the spiritual arm of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. Tickets $35 at EntCenterForTheArts.org or 719-255-8181.

Those lovable, iconic VWs will be lined up Saturday for fans to see at the annual Buses at the Brewery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds at Ivywild School. Bristol Brewing serves up a Red Baron Octoberfest that includes brats and beer specials, Spark Beer and BBQ and, appropriately, a tie-dye station. Don’t be surprised if earlier you see VWs touring around the area, too. bristolbrewing.com

Try special culinary delights at Taste of Palmer Lake, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Village Green. Treats from restaurants, food vendors and chefs. Music, food and the lake, 104 Colorado 105. Tickets $25+. eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-palmer-lake-tickets-680291800087?aff= oddtdtcreator

A 20th-anniversary car show by the Tri-Lakes TL Cruisers, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Monument, Exit 161. See up to 200 vehicles. A benefit for Tri-Lakes Cares.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.