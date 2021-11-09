FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Enjoy a northern El Paso County season opener filled with decorating ideas in five professionally decorated homes. Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour, a benefit by Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, benefits club Tri-Lakes community grants. Hospitality House, 1691 Woodmoor Drive in Monument, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, where there are maps to each location, gift bags, music and refreshments, and specialty holiday cookies for sale. Homes are from French and modern to traditional and include the restored Reynolds Ranch farmhouse at Western Museum of Mining & Industry. Tickets $30, two for $55. For ages over 12. JoysoftheSeasonHT.org
SATURDAY
Leading to Kwanzaa at year's end is a Pre-Kwanzaa African Marketplace and Cultural Festival, noon to 4 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. The free family community event features African crafts, cultural art and clothing, poetry, drumming and dance. Presented by the Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado. cospringskwanzaa.org
Vintage Market Days, Nov. 19-21
BLOSSOMS OF LIGHT™ AT YORK ST.
Nov. 19 – Jan. 8, 4:30-9 p.m. (closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25)
$18-21 non-member; $16-19 member; Free for children 2 and under
Member tickets on sale Nov. 4, 10 a.m.; public tickets on sale Nov. 8, 10 a.m.
Advance tickets are required.
The York St. location’s holiday light experience has new features and more lights, including a 200-foot-long and 17-foot-tall choreographed light tunnel in the O’Fallon Perennial Walk. More than half a million LED lights transform the Gardens into a twinkling winter wonderland. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at the Hive Garden Bistro. More info and ticket details.
PRESS NIGHT
Thursday, November 18
Arrive between 4:30-6 p.m., stay as long as desired
Members of the media and immediate family are invited to attend
RSVP to erin.bird@botanicgardens.org by November 15
Arrival details will be shared in reservation confirmation
TRAIL OF LIGHTS AT CHATFIELD FARMS
Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 26 – Dec. 12; Nightly, Dec. 17 – Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 25)
$15 adult, $13 adult member, student, senior 65+, child ages 3-15; $10 child member; Free for children 2 and under
Tickets on sale now!
Advance tickets are required.
Stroll through a path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside. Lights adorn many of the historical buildings including the school house, Hildebrand Ranch, farm house and Green Barn. There is the option of a shorter path. Special features include synchronized music in children’s play area, singing Christmas trees, two light tunnels and illuminated antique and model tractors on display. Hot beverages, nuts and kettle corn are available for purchase. I spy the GEICO Gecko! contest invites visitors to take a picture of the three lighted Geckos hidden throughout Trail of Lights for a chance to win $250. More info and ticket details.
PRESS NIGHT
Friday, December 3
Arrive between 5-6:30 p.m.
Members of the media and immediate family are invited to attend.
RSVP to erin.bird@botanicgardens.org by November 29
Arrival details will be shared in reservation confirmation.
Vintage Market