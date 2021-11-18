THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The rink is open. Head downtown for that highly anticipated seasonal treat Skate in the Park in Acacia Park. Regular hours 10 a.m.-9 p.m., but check the calendar for times. There are special theme events, too, through February, at downtowncs.com/skate. Skate in the Park follows state and local health guidelines and capacity limits. $10 includes skates, children 4 and under free. Cashless, credit cards only. Tickets in the park or on the website.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Enjoy a northern El Paso County season opener filled with decorating ideas in five professionally decorated homes. Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour, a benefit by Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, supports club Tri-Lakes community grants. Hospitality House, 1691 Woodmoor Drive in Monument, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, where there are maps to each location, gift bags, music and refreshments, and specialty holiday cookies for sale. Homes are from French and modern to traditional and include the restored Reynolds Ranch farmhouse at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry. Tickets $30, two for $55. For ages over 12. JoysoftheSeasonHT.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"Spruced" Vintage Market Days of Colorado Springs with more than 100 holiday vendors for shopping time. Food available. Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $10-$15, coloradospringsvmd.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY-DEC. 23
Opening weekend for a charming tradition of more than 20 years, the Denver German Holiday Market Christkindl. Civic Center is lined with delightful little European huts and shops with gifts, art and crafts and food goodies. Traditional glühwein, German beers and that's just the beginning. More about vendors and activities: christkindlmarketdenver.com
FRIDAY-JAN. 8
Take a spectacular stroll through half-a-million Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Garden's York Street location. A special feature, the 200-foot-long, 17-foot-tall choreographed light tunnel in the O’Fallon Perennial Walk. Hours 4:30-9 p.m. (Closed for holiday weekend Nov. 25-26.) Advance tickets required: $18-21; free for children 2 and under. botanicgardens.org
SATURDAY
Leading up to Kwanzaa at year's end is a Pre-Kwanzaa African Marketplace and Cultural Festival, noon to 4 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. The free family community event features African crafts, cultural art and clothing, poetry, drumming and dance. Presented by the Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado. cospringskwanzaa.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or COVID restrictions.