All things for the outdoors and drawing enthusiasts from all around the Rocky Mountain Region, it’s the International Sportsmen’s Expo. A major partner is Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which will have a wide range of experts and all about Kids Kamp, so bring your questions. A huge variety of activities from fly tying and casting to hunting-dog training, a climbing wall, vendors and special films. $16, youngsters under 16 and military free. Denver’s Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: sportsexpos.com/attend/denver
The newest El Paso County park has opened this week. Meet Kane Ranch Open Space, 495 acres from the ranch of the late Alexander Kane. East of Fountain on Squirrel Creek Road, it has prairie grassland with trees, creekbeds and spectacular views. Phase I has been completed and includes 3.5-mile out-and-back Lariat Loop doubletrack trail. 6 a.m.-9 p.m. until April, then 5 a.m. through October.
What missed-during-COVID entertainment is coming up this season at Theatreworks? Hear about the six-show creative offerings being planned as the in-person theater world reopens at Ent Center for the Arts. Theatreworks Season Sharing Event offers a sneak preview and special early-bird discounts. Doors at 6:30 p.m. with light bites and drinks, program at 7 p.m. with dessert and conversation to follow. Register for entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/theatreworks-season-sharing-event
“Pinocchio’s” nose keeps on growing as the Lightbulb Theatre Company performs the classic story of the little wooden puppet at Woodland Park High School. Carnival games in the lobby before the show. 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15, children 12 and under $5. eventbrite.com/e/pinocchio-tickets-258831220147
Roar on in. The 32nd annual Custom Motorcycle Super Show & Swap Meet moves to Norris-Penrose Event Center this weekend with sleek bikes, a tattoo competition, vendors, a beer garden, music, food and a charity silent auction. 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $15, veterans and over-65, $12, kids 12 and under free. pro-promotions.com, motorcycleexpos.com
A comedy pop-up show, Rion Evans presented by Pikes Punks Comedy Show at The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave. Rion has been on BET and Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. Also featured, Jeff Stonic and Thad B. 7:30 p.m., $10. tinyurl.com/2p839cdn