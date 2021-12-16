FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The popular Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show, a holiday treat headlining Grammy winning Sheena Easton ("For Your Eyes Only," "Morning Train (9 to 5)"), starts this weekend. First up, a special dinner, followed by the evening's entertainment. $75-130. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., Sheena at 8 p.m.. Room packages available at the resort covered with a sparkling white light display. broadmoor.com/the-resort/holidays/christmas-show
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Judged original art decorates the ceiling for the 14th annual High School Student Ceiling Tiles Competition at Academy Art & Frame Company, 7560 N. Academy Blvd. Students created 4 foot by 4 foot tiles and the public will vote for favorites during the exhibit running through Feb. 14. Opening pizza party reception honoring the student artists is 4-7 p.m. Friday. Hours Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition-3rd-friday-reception
SATURDAY
A birder's delight, the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count, is 8 a.m. to noon at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Come join the counting fun and learn about all the cold-weather birds in the park. $5 recommended donation for bird seed and feeders. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/nature-center-programs
SATURDAY
Welcome back, Colorado Springs Chorale, as singers Deck the Hall for the holidays after an almost-two-year Covid-19 delay. It's the 65th anniversary season for the auditioned chorus led by Deborah Jenkins Teske, artistic director and conductor. The 7:30 p.m. concert at Ent Center for the Arts includes traditional Christmas music and audience sing-alongs. Tickets: $30 plus $4.75 fee and students $10 plus $2 fee at cschrale.org/deck-the-hall-2021
SATURDAY
Welcome the holidays at the Colorado Springs Police Department's family afternoon Holiday on the Hill, 2:30-5 p.m.at CSPD Gold Hill Division, 955 W. Moreno Ave. Santa will visit for photos and there are candy gift bags for the kiddos. Lots of police reindeer vehicles.
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and Covid-19 restrictions.