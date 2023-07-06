THURSDAY

Lots of sports action at TrainWreck but this time it's a scheduled free concert by Kurt Russell, yes, the actor and singer married to Goldie Hawn. 6-9 p.m., 812 S. Sierra Madre, 719-266-2090. For reservations: eventbrite.com/e/kurt-russell-tickets-666988870667

THURSDAY-AUG. 13

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza returns to Colorado for the first time since 2009 for shows under the big top outside Denver's Ball Arena. Kooza is considered one of the top Cirque productions since 2007, seen by 8 million people in over 4,000 performances in 65 cities, 22 countries.

eventschaser.com/Cirque-du-Soleil-Kooza-Denver-20230705

FRIDAY-JULY 16

An incredibly beautiful time of year during the 10-day Crested Butte Wildflower Festival. "Festival de flores silvestres de Crested Butte" has been a tradition every July since 1986 and there are hikes, photography workshops and much more. You'll go home with some of the most breathtaking photos you'll ever take. facebook.com/CBWildflowerFestival

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

See 60 independent films at the 2023 Indie Spirit Film Festival, Millibo Art Theatre and Ivywild School. Independent Film Society of Colorado. More about the festival and see the schedule: indiespiritfilmfestival.org/indiespirit

SATURDAY

Kicking off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo action July 11-15 is the traditional downtown Rodeo Parade down Tejon Street 11 a.m. to noon Saturday with cowboys and cowgirls and their trusty steeds, over 60 riding clubs, floats and western-themed entries. It celebrates the ProRodeo World champions, rodeo royalty and NFR Open at Norris-Penrose Event Center. The parade is free and honors NORAD USNORTHCOM. At 10 a.m., a pre-parade stick horse event for the kids. Register at the grandstands, Pikes Peak and Tejon. For rodeo action tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

SATURDAY

Come join Daniel Tiger and friends at a great family day in Panorama Park at Rocky Mountain PBS Kids Fest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities, music, food trucks and a popular playground. Free. 4540 Fenton Road. rmpbs.org/kidsevents