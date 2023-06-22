FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The grounds at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will be packed all weekend with hundreds of vehicles ages 30 and above for NSRA Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals. A busy schedule: swap meet, commercial exhibitors, women's world, Street of Rods, Nick Donovan’s Rockin Road Show, pin-up girls, pin stripers and Sunday Circle of Winners. Spectator gate hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, admission $19 for 13 years and older, $6 for children, families $40. nsra-usa.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Enchanting fields with the sweetest of smells and prettiest of colors during the Colorado Lavender Festival in Palisade. Visit farms on Friday, "Elevate With Lavender" festival events with lavender products, seminars and cooking on Saturday, self-guided farm tours Sunday. A gourmet lavender dinner on Friday. ColoradoLavender.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Breathtaking art beside breathtaking whitewater in the 30th annual Salida Art Walk weekend in the downtown Creative District. Friday: Art preview, Mary Cassatt art film, book fair; Saturday, mini masterpieces, Pollock in the Park, gallery receptions, anniversary dance party; Sunday, Community Art Project, Paquette Exhibit, Salida artist history. salidaartwalk.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Visit area ponds and waterfalls during a self-guided Purely Ponds tour, the 17th annual, with water features around Colorado Springs and Monument. As is the tradition, proceeds from ticket sales, matched by Purely Ponds, will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region. Tickets $5 and include maps and directions. purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A walking tour of the Divine Redeemer and Shooks Run neighborhoods is the location of the 2023 Colorado Springs Garden Tour, "A Collage of Gardens," by master gardeners with Friends of Extension. Besides pretty gardens and landscaping there are opportunities to learn about water conservation, xeriscaping and raising veggies. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. $25 tickets for ages 13 and above available at garden centers Don's, Good Earth, McCord's in Monument, Phelan Gardens, Summerland Gardens and Sunset Greenhouse. eventbrite.com has a fee. Info: extensionfriends.org.

SATURDAY

Special offers for Olympic & Paralympic Day at the Museum. Admission $10 and special activities including athlete meet and greets, sport interactives and demonstrations. And in the Flame Café, $10 burger baskets. usopm.org