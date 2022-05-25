jake owen.jpg

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

They quilt and stitch and sew and their work makes up the Quilt, Craft And Sewing Festival this weekend in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center.  Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, exhibits, demonstrations, newest things from crafting and needle-art companies, and a make-and-take with advice from the pros. Admission $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com

FRIDAY-MONDAY

A Memorial Day weekend whitewater tradition, CKS Paddlefest all along the Arkansas River at Buena Vista. Headquartered in River Park in the center of town. Go kayaking and run the river. Live music, food vendors, hiking and biking trails and more. ckspaddlefest.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Stay cool inside Monument Ice Rinks while watching the spring show Skating Through the 80's, Int'l Ice Academy of Colorado. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. $8 admission. iiacol.com/springshow 16240 Old Denver Road, Monument.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

There's Territory Days in Old Colorado City and Meadowgrass in Black Forest. In case you're also headed for the mountains this weekend there's the Comedy Festival in Vail Village with more than 30 funny folks from TV, cable, podcasts and the comedy circuit. A variety of passes, even one in Bitcoin. eventbrite.com/e/vail-comedy-festival-tickets-259971962137?aff=www

SATURDAY

A Saturday for fast-car lovers: Slush - The Motorsport Festival, PPIR in Fountain. Watch or drive: drag/roll racing, drifting, burnout pit, dyno, open laps and a car show with multiple categories to drool over. Cost per activity: , 

SATURDAY

Switchbacks Entertainment leads off its 2022 Concert Series in Weidner Field as Jake Owen arrives on his 34-date, cross country Up There Down Here Tour. On the bill, Chris Lane, Tenille Townes, and Kat & Alex. Doors at 4 p.m. tinyurl.com/mr3k92a8

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments