THURSDAY-SATURDAY
They quilt and stitch and sew and their work makes up the Quilt, Craft And Sewing Festival this weekend in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, exhibits, demonstrations, newest things from crafting and needle-art companies, and a make-and-take with advice from the pros. Admission $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com
FRIDAY-MONDAY
A Memorial Day weekend whitewater tradition, CKS Paddlefest all along the Arkansas River at Buena Vista. Headquartered in River Park in the center of town. Go kayaking and run the river. Live music, food vendors, hiking and biking trails and more. ckspaddlefest.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Stay cool inside Monument Ice Rinks while watching the spring show Skating Through the 80's, Int'l Ice Academy of Colorado. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. $8 admission. iiacol.com/springshow 16240 Old Denver Road, Monument.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
There's Territory Days in Old Colorado City and Meadowgrass in Black Forest. In case you're also headed for the mountains this weekend there's the Comedy Festival in Vail Village with more than 30 funny folks from TV, cable, podcasts and the comedy circuit. A variety of passes, even one in Bitcoin. eventbrite.com/e/vail-comedy-festival-tickets-259971962137?aff=www
SATURDAY
A Saturday for fast-car lovers: Slush - The Motorsport Festival, PPIR in Fountain. Watch or drive: drag/roll racing, drifting, burnout pit, dyno, open laps and a car show with multiple categories to drool over. Cost per activity: ,
SATURDAY
Switchbacks Entertainment leads off its 2022 Concert Series in Weidner Field as Jake Owen arrives on his 34-date, cross country Up There Down Here Tour. On the bill, Chris Lane, Tenille Townes, and Kat & Alex. Doors at 4 p.m. tinyurl.com/mr3k92a8