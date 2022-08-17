Three days of “Opa” cheers and souvlaki: It’s the annual Greek Festival, Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road. Watch traditional Greek dances and learn some of those steps yourself. So much delicious food to try: gyros, Pastichio, Spanakopita, Tiropitas, baklava and Loukoumathes (doughnut holes). Shop the Greek market, too. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. amgoc.org/pdf/ greek_festival/2022%20Flyer.pdf

Street art in Knob Hill Urban Arts District offers something unusual this weekend with BTS Culturefest, where artist SLOW@trashjuice719 “blows up a wall” with a live mural. The group is creating its mile of murals along Platte Avenue. Check it out noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 2331 E. Platte Ave.

Banjos, food and vendors at Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival in Monument’s Limbach Park, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Colorado bluegrass by Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 11 a.m.; John Spengler & Friends, 12:15 p.m.; WireWood Station, 1:30; Hickabee, 3:30; Ashtonz, 4:45. No smoking or pets. pickinonthedivide.com

Here’s the newest summer family festival, SoCoLibation Fest, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pathfinder Park Event Center, 6655 Colorado 115 in Florence. Craft brews, cider, spirits and wine for the grown-ups. Bounce houses, live animals, educational programs and fun vendors for the kids. Food and live music. Free sober trolley: Florence Brewing Co., Penrose Park, Macon Plaza in Cañon City. socolibationfest.com

COVID got in the way of a June concert, so America the Beautiful Chorus brings its “Happy Together” barbershop sounds here this weekend. Two concerts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Tickets $15, $18 at the door, children 12 and under are free. Tickets sold for the June performance good for Saturday’s. atbchorus.com

The last of the summer’s free Family Days at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, with all the big outdoor machinery operating. The Yellow Jacket Stamp Mill crushes ore to find gold. There’s a 100-year-old Osgood Steam Shovel and a Porter Air Trammer. Regular admission inside the museum. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. wmmi.org