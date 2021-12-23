THURSDAY-JAN. 1
Ooh and aah your way through the Pikes Peak region, enjoying lighted homes and businesses. Follow the map on The Gazette Holiday Lights Contest, voting for your favorite light displays at gazette.com/holidaylights by Dec. 31. One voter will win a $100 gift card to King Soopers. Another map with displays, complete with stops for hot cocoa and coffee and a playlist of Christmas music: timberlinelandscaping.com. Nextdoor app has area-specific light display maps done in conjunction with The Home Depot.
THURSDAY-JAN. 1
Special Christmas stars light up mountains in Colorado, many of them decades of tradition. The Palmer Lake Star can be seen from Interstate 25 and Colorado 105. North on I-25 is the Castle Rock Star. Outside of Boulder on Flagstaff Mountain is the Boulder Star. Not a star, but the famed 750-foot Christmas tree sits on what has become Christmas Mountain outside Salida. Also covering the hillsides, the lighted Cripple Creek and Victor Holiday Headframes from the area's mining history.
THURSDAY-DEC. 31
If you're headed to the mountains, an opportunity to celebrate glitzy Aspen and the holidays with activity-filled fun this first weekend of the 12 Days of Aspen. Lots of star power, too. aspenchamber.org/events/12-Days-of-Aspen
THURSDAY-DEC. 31
Travelling to the Denver area? An incredible selection of lighted displays is waiting. A Hudson Christmas, with acres of lighted trees, hudsongardens.org; Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms; Blossoms of Light on York Street, botanicgardens.org; Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens, elitchgardens.com/luminova; 16th Street Mall and Mile High Tree; Denver City and County Building's traditional display, denvergov.org; Butterfly Pavilion's Living Lights, butterflies.org; Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland, https://cherrycreeknorth.com; and Christmas in Color drive-through light displays at Water World and Bandimere Speedway, christmasincolor.net
THURSDAY
The final day of regular business hours for Simpich Character Doll Shop, 2413 W. Colorado Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Beloved collectibles and a long history of the Simpich family. simpich.com
SUNDAY
Photographers Jae Jarratt and Jonathan Nicholas demonstrate how to compose items in a picture during a Photography Workshop presented by Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Meet at the main parking lot (parking lot 2) to hike to the site. A basics class at 7 a.m., $20, gardenofgods.com
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 restrictions