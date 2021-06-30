THURSDAY-MONDAY
A summer delight if you're headed up north, the butterflies in a garden setting at Chatfield Farms, a project of the Butterfly Pavilion and Denver Botanic Gardens. Daily through Labor Day, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton. Hundreds of native butterflies, nectar plants for butterfly food and 50 indigenous plant species. Admission $4, $2 for children, children 2 and under free, $5 per vehicle admission to the farms.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Venetucci Farm has been a very special place for years, the fields where generations of kiddos picked pumpkins every year until there were water problems. Now new life is being breathed into the farm and part of it was just opened, the Gather Mountain Blooms flower farm store, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. . 5210 S. US 85/87. venetuccifarm.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Westminster Dog Show is over, Pekingese Wasabi won, so check out all the AKC doggies from around the country at the Colorado Springs Kennel Club All Breed Dog Shows all weekend at Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. All-breed shows, obedience and rally competitions. The big rule is don't bring your own pets, but there are vendors so you can shop for gifts for them. coloradospringskennelclub.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for Colorado Music Festival in Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium for 22 performances, with seven festival concerts livestreamed as well. Dates through Aug. 7. The festival orchestra is directed by Peter Oundjian. Seventeen guest artists, three string quartets and three guest conductors will participate throughout the season. Concerts 7:30 p.m., $48-$75. coloradomusicfestival.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for that medieval, jousting, turkey-legs world, the Colorado Renaissance Festival, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 22 in Larkspur, 650 W. Perry Park Ave. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $12-24. coloradorenaissance.com
SATURDAY
Calling all pups, and their humans, too, to the Pooch Parade, the newest addition to the Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls. 1:30 p.m. Everyone will stroll in a Westminster Dog Show style parade around the lake and some fur babies will take home awards such as Best Dressed, Best Smile, Most Talkative, Waggiest Tail and even more! Free. Register: greenboxarts.org/arts-festival/2021-calendar/pooch-parade