FRIDAY
Continuing a weekend of celebration of the city's 150th anniversary, a Citywide Worship Concert in the city's first park, Acacia Park downtown, presented by one of the earliest churches, First Presbyterian. A concert of praise, 6:30 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. firstprescos.org/citywide-worship-gathering
FRIDAY
Lots of screaming going on at bawdy Girls Night Out The Show national tour for groups of over-21 ladies. And those sort-of-clothed fellows will be performing. Party down at Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, doors at 7, show 8–10:30 p.m. . Admission $19.95–$69.95 at Facebook.com/girlsnightouttheshow
FRIDAY-AUG. 9
The acclaimed two-week Vail Dance Festival begins in this gorgeous valley. Artist-in-residence is Calvin Royal III, principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre, and BalletX is company-in-residence. International dance, dancing in the park and an evening of new works by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance are just part of what's happening. A focus to empower interested young men in dance, mentoring them to “be you” and “follow your passion.” vaildance.org
SATURDAY
An old-fashioned Western celebration for 83 years, Bronc Day in Green Mountain Falls. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m., followed by horseback riders and a parade at 10 a.m. with fire engines, royalty, floats, classic cars and clowns. At 11 a.m., family activities, a gunfighters' show, rubber duckie race, stick pony rodeo, Indian dancers and RC boat races. And then, the popular pie baking contest. broncdayco.org.
SATURDAY
Get yourself good and muddy at the Colorado Mud Run, 3 crazy miles filled with 25 squishy obstacles to conquer. Slide the 70-foot-long Super Dog, rope climb out of canyons, swing on the giant Tarzan swing and do the 5K or just the 2K with 12 obstacles and mud pits. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. RAM Off-Road Park, 12750 State HWY 94. Admission subject to change, from $34, at bigdogbrag.com
ONGOING
A summer do-it-yourself challenge, Eco-Caching in El Paso County Parks. You're on your own until Aug. 28 to complete it. Visit eight county park locations and use coordinates and site-specific questions to find the treasure ... and its location. Prizes awarded at the end. Prepaid registration to begin, $10. elpasocountynaturecenters.com