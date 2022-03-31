bike swap.jpg

Colorado Springs Bike Swap

SATURDAY

Six years all about bikes at the annual Colorado Springs Bike Swap. New and used bikes and lots of them. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive. A benefit for Kids on Bikes and Pedal Station. Buyers donations $2. Specifics: tinyurl.com/5fzvbad4

SATURDAY

A funny fellow is coming to Tri-Lakes for the Arts and it's a kid-friendly way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Mike Phirman has been performing family songs for years and is included on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live. For his 2 p.m. show he promises sing-alongs, interactive videos and lots of fun, 304 Colorado 105 in Palmer Lake. Tickets: trilakesarts.org/event/mike-phirman 

SATURDAY

Area kiddos and families are invited to the Pikes Peak Children's Museum Spring Soirée at El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2815 National Place, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. . An Easter egg hunt, egg decorating and games. Food trucks. Presented by Children's Hospital Colorado. pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The large Rocky Mountain Train Show, with 20 operating layouts, takes over in Denver's National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and discounts: rockymountaintrainshow.com 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

So much interest in bees and the importance of pollinators and here it is, the Pikes Peak Beekeeping School this weekend at  Bear Creek Nature Center. 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Local beekeepers teach how to start with beekeeping, all about western honey bees and how to maintain the hobby. $65 registration at eventbrite.com/e/ppba-bee-school-tickets-244792680497

SUNDAY-APRIL 10

Starting Sunday the area puts its fashionable foot forward with 48 Denver Fashion Week events. Opening with a Kids Show. Then days and nights for streetwear, wardrobe, couture, national and international, sustainable and lifestyle. Designers, runway shows, boutiques, stylists, models and more. The schedule and tickets: eventbrite.com/o/denver-fashion-week-17649201612

