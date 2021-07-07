Batter up! Be part of the MLB All-Star Week in Denver at Play Ball Park, an interactive festival at the Colorado Convention Center, from Friday through Tuesday during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week in Denver. This is the free fan event with baseball living legends, mascots, former Olympians and games. MLB Gaming Zone even transforms the streets downtown. Tickets: mlb.com/play-ball
Summer nights running through yards filled with blinking little lights. Love those lightning bug memories. They’ve been spotted at Fountain Creek Nature Center and you can learn all about them during the annual Firefly Celebration and Night Hike, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Make a firefly craft and hike with a naturalist. $5 prepaid registration, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers
The first of four weekends for the fourth annual Broadmoor Art Experience on the grounds of The Broadmoor hotel. Well-known Broadmoor Galleries artists, 15 to 20, will be outdoors creating new works and visiting with those attending. For more information: BroadmoorGalleries.com/events
Take a musical journey this weekend of the ”Life of Bach” with the Parish House Baroque musicians, who say happily, “We’re Bach! What better way to celebrate our first live, in-person performance in a year.” Guest narrator Simon Jacobs takes Google Earth tour of Bach’s homes and churches the live music performances. Selections from his Brandenburg concerti, organ preludes, cello suites and more. First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $10-20 at tinyurl.com/bjr5b82v
It’s opening days this weekend for the eight-day 116th annual El Paso County Fair in Calhan. The best in 4-H and FFA livestock and projects, fireworks, a celebrity hypnotist, great food vendors, bull riding, demolition derby, auto racing, tractor pull and arts and crafts. Concerts by Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, Teague Brothers Band and Exit West. Features also include an acrobatic equestrian stunt show and Extreme Raptors. Check out the packed schedule: elpasocountyfair.com
Family Day: Science at Western Museum of Mining & Industry on their Super Saturday at 10 a.m. Hands-on science and STEM activities, outdoor machine demonstration, blacksmiths and gold prospectors, radio personality Mike Boyles’ Lunch Bunch show live and food from Rocco’s Italian food truck. Outdoor activities free, museum has regular admission. wmmi.org